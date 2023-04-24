Sean E. Glover, a 27-year professional educator, will be the new principal of Lake Marion High School in Santee. He begins in July.

The Orangeburg County School District’s trustees approved Glover’s appointment during a meeting last week.

For the past seven years, Glover has served as the assistant principal for student services and Advanced Placement coordinator at Spring Valley High School in Richland School District Two.

Glover previously served as the assistant principal for building operations and Freshman Academy at W.J. Keenan High School in Richland School District One and an assistant administrator in Richland School District Two’s Blythewood High School.

Glover earned his undergraduate degree in kinesiology from Indiana University. He also holds a master’s degree in sports administration from the U.S. Sports Academy and a master's degree in education administration from the University of Phoenix.

“I am humbled and blessed to be afforded the opportunity to be the new instructional leader of Lake Marion High School,” Glover said in a release. “Many of my educational and life experiences helped create my drive and passion for helping all students reach their dreams and find their why.”

“Experiences as a teacher, coach, department chairperson, athletic director, assistant administrator and assistant principal have duly prepared me to lead and effect change at LMHS,” he said.

“As the instructional leader of Lake Marion High School, I am ready to help and support students who are just like me attain the overall achievement of college or career readiness upon graduating,” Glover continued. “I am looking forward to creating relationships with our students, teachers and community members that will have a positive impact.”

Glover is a Calhoun County High School graduate and says he’s ecstatic about returning to Orangeburg, where he started his teaching career.