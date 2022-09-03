Glover appointed to preservation groups

Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, has been appointed to the S.C. African American Heritage Commission and Preservation South Carolina.

The S.C. African American Heritage Commission says its mission is to identify and promote the preservation of the historic sites, structures, buildings and culture of the African American experience in South Carolina.

“The commission identifies and recommends the placement of historic markers for spaces of significance to African Americans or where contributions were made by African Americans,” Glover said.

“While this is a statewide endeavor, I hope to ensure that significant sites in the Midlands and Lowcountry receive recognition and am looking forward to receiving recommendations from our communities. I’m also looking forward to visiting parts of the state on behalf of the commission, meeting with groups and learning more of the great achievements of African Americans that will help to add to our still uncompleted history. I want to be involved in the many ways our stories are heard and appreciated,” she said.

Glover is currently working on two projects.

“Two very significant projects I’m currently involved in as a commissioner are the Hettie Anderson Project and the project to bring attention to the African Americans who participated in some capacity in the American Revolutionary War. Undertaking research for both these projects has been an amazing and rewarding experience,” she said.

Glover continued, “Very little is known by the public about the contributions made by African Americans during the American Revolutionary War, many of whom were enslaved South Carolinians. We hope by the completion of this project, we can offer a significant quantity of thought-provoking materials based on scholarly research, including the stories of the men and women who were present at the founding of our country.”

Anderson was born in Columbia in 1873. She was a sought-after artists' model and muse.

“It was only recently acknowledged that Anderson, the model for several significant art and art-related endeavors, was a woman of African descent. The commission is currently organizing an exhibition chronicling Anderson’s life, which is scheduled to open at the end of March 2023 in the building housing the S.C. Department of Archives and History,” Glover said.

She said she is humbled by the commission appointment.

“Given my background and career experience, my focus will be on promoting and publicizing the commission’s work. In addition to supporting the projects and activities of other commissioners, I will work to increase our social media presence and relaunch an online newsletter beginning in the fall. I regard this appointment as an exciting and rewarding opportunity to bring attention to additional influential Black South Carolinians, their achievements, and their bravery throughout our history,” Glover said.

Preservation South Carolina is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the historic and irreplaceable architectural heritage of South Carolina.

As a PreservationSC member, Glover said she plans to work toward “preserving architecture that is historic and represents our heritage, our sacred beliefs, especially those which are unique to South Carolina.”

“In the 32 years since its founding, Preservation South Carolina has preserved, restored and saved historic structures and buildings throughout the state, making it a vital part of the campaign to safeguard our heritage and advocate for its present-day relevance.

“While I have a deep appreciation of history, realizing history through an architectural lens is appreciating the tangible evidence of lives lived. These are visual realities of the communal contributions erected to ensure continuity. Experiencing this connectedness has fostered in me a deeper reverence of history,” Glover said.

She said will be involved in promoting PreservationSC’s programs, events and projects, especially those related to African American history.

“Two projects I’ve already taken an interest in is preserving Taveau, a historic United Methodist Church in Moncks Corner, whose congregants were African Americans. The other project is in Edgefield, and my interest is in the African American potter David Blake, also known as Dave the Potter, whose works are soon to be on display at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City,” Glover said.

She continued, “Blake was born into and spent most of his life in slavery and was known throughout the South for his exceptional skills at producing alkaline-glazed stoneware. PreservationSC is interested in participating in the restoration of the Edgefield Hotel. Perhaps that building, as a restored space, will have an affiliation with Drake and other African-American potters of his time.”

Glover said her PreservationSC appointment is an honor.

“As one of two African-Americans and one of two women on the board, perhaps I can eventually bring new ideas and a diverse perspective,” she said.