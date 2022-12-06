Global Sales and Warehousing establishing operations in Orangeburg County; investing $4M, bringing 35 jobs

Global Sales and Warehousing, a family-run original equipment golf bag manufacturer and distributor, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs.

A sister company of Golf Sales West (GSW), Global Sales and Warehousing was originally launched to serve GSW’s original equipment golf bag manufacturing customers. Today, Global Sales and Warehousing also provides industry-leading logistics services to supply companies all over the world.

Located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg, Global Sales and Warehousing’s Orangeburg facility will import materials to assemble and distribute completed golf bags.

The company’s operations are currently online. Individuals interested in joining the Global Sales and Warehousing team should contact the company via email.