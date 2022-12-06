 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Global Sales and Warehousing establishing operations in Orangeburg County; investing $4M, bringing 35 jobs

  • 0
Orangeburg County map

Cats are cats. One moment they're into you, the next they act like they don’t know you, you annoy them and are in their way. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Global Sales and Warehousing, a family-run original equipment golf bag manufacturer and distributor, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs.

A sister company of Golf Sales West (GSW), Global Sales and Warehousing was originally launched to serve GSW’s original equipment golf bag manufacturing customers. Today, Global Sales and Warehousing also provides industry-leading logistics services to supply companies all over the world.

Located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg, Global Sales and Warehousing’s Orangeburg facility will import materials to assemble and distribute completed golf bags.

The company’s operations are currently online. Individuals interested in joining the Global Sales and Warehousing team should contact the company via email.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa’s Ramaphosa makes legal bid in face of impeachment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News