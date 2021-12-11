Giving up at SCSU; marketing plan in the works

The South Carolina State University board of trustees received a report on an increase in giving to the university and its plans to continue to hammer out a comprehensive marketing plan to help draw more giving – and students – to the university.

Trustee Jameel Allen Sr., chairman of the Public Relations, Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations committee, gave university board trustees an update on the committee’s activities during a Dec. 2 board meeting.

A private giving report from July 1 through Nov. 18, 2021, from the university's Office of Institutional Advancement revealed that 1,337 donors had given a total of $1,160,001 to the university. Total giving is up more than 89%. The office has increasing overall giving to $5 million among its goals.

Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, reported on a successful Giving Tuesday. The university exceeded its $100,000 goal by collecting $112, 602 which will go towards the university’s “Ready All to Do and Dare” fundraising campaign.

Allen said, “We want to continue to encourage participation in respect to giving.”

He said that a university website was also being worked on.

“We do have an interim website ... that's working out quite well based on the current state. Very interactive from the social media standpoint, but the good news is we will have a long-term solution in place very soon. So that is moving forward,” he said.

Allen said improving the university’s customer service was continuously being worked on, too.

“It’s really just … fundamentals around phone calls and having the appropriate resources in place to return those phone calls in a speed to market fashion. We’ve acknowledged that, and we see an enhancement in that area,” he said.

Allen said the university’s comprehensive marketing plan is also being reviewed.

“We want to make sure that we’ve got all the right points and investments in place to carry us forward as it relates to long term sustainability,” he said, noting that the university’s Board of Visitors charter is also being hammered out.

“The BOV charter is in place. The lag that we’ve experienced is really just making sure we had SACS compliance requirements associated there. ... We will be asking for the board of trustees’ support as we move forward,” Allen said.

He thanked Hank Allen, president of the S.C. State National Alumni Association, for his work in promoting the university.

“He hosted his first quarterly meeting with the National Alumni Association on Nov. 20. ... One of the things that Hank Allen articulated was … all the strategic pillars that he's introduced to the board and the alumni chapters across the national alumni platforms,” Allen said.

“The strategic pillars have been well received. He has appointed leaders and delegates to take on those pillars to ensure those strategic initiatives and goals can be met in that area."

Trustee Dr. Doris Helms said she would like to see more of an emphasis on academics as part of the university’s marketing strategies.

"If I was a student looking to come here, I'd be looking for that kind of thing because, one, the future is dependent upon the kind of education I'm getting. ... If you're really looking at increasing your enrollment, we need to get people tuned in to the ways in which you advertise what we do academically and what the career opportunities are,” she said.

Allen said Helms was right and that the university “got to do a collaborative marketing of the entire South Carolina State University.”

Bennett-Bellamy said, “We've had to strategically approach how we implement this marketing communications plan based on the funding that we had. So, you know, we weren't able to invest in billboards. There are a lot of things we weren't able to do because we simply didn't have the money. So we had to get really creative about how we executed this plan.”

She continued, “We get to who we need to get to, but what I'm excited about is just growing tentacles and just extending our reach past what we've done and being able to even further diversify a lot of the tools that we've been putting into play."

Sponsored research and IT

Trustee William Oden, chairman of the sponsored research and information technology committee, reported that the total amount of grants and contracts funded from July 1, 2021 to Nov. 17, 2021 was $2,843,872.

Elbert Malone, associate provost for sponsored programs and research at S.C. State, said, "We want to still give kudos to the faculty. All of those awards that we presented, they were actually done by the esteemed faculty here at South Carolina State University.”

Oden reported that Malone himself had been appointed by the governor to the S.C. Health Planning Committee.

The committee chairman also stated that $236,295 in federal Title 3 funding had come to the School of Music.

Of infrastructure development, Oden said, "We're doing a fantastic job of recovering from the hack," but that restoring data and “trying to make sure the bad guys are out” was not easy.

The university’s computer network was breached in September.

“We're doing a lot of upgrades … with the monies that's going to be appropriated through some of the things we're talking about with wireless access, smart boards - things like that in the classrooms,” Oden said.

S.C. State Chief Information Officer Travis Johnson noted that infrastructure development was being worked on.

Malone said, “In this day and time, it's very difficult to even think of doing research without the appropriate IT infrastructure. Therefore, I do think it is a good thing to include IT as a part of the unit that's benefiting from IDC (indirect cost) monies. So we hope that we can have this done by mid-spring.”

Johnson said, “IT and the Office of Sponsored Programs just submitted to the NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) for some additional funding for infrastructure funding. ... The value of the grant is going to be able $3 million over a two-year span. It's a pilot program. So we do know that NTIA and the Department of Commerce is planning to fund more programs."

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.