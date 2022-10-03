GIVING BACK: Bulldogs uplift community through youth mentorship

The South Carolina State University men's basketball team has started an outreach program that allows players to uplift students at Felton Laboratory Charter School.

Erik Martin is the new men's basketball head coach at SC State. The outreach is his first move outside of the game since arriving in Orangeburg to impact the community.

“The purpose is to allow young kids to see that they can aspire to become college students. It also gives my student athletes the opportunity to become role models,” he said. “Eventually, the hope is that Felton Elementary will allow me and my team the chance to become surrogate mentors to some of these students.”

As a former assistant at West Virginia, Martin always has been active in contributing to his community. After accepting the head coaching position, Martin knew he wanted to bring the same energy to South Carolina.

“I want to be heavily involved in my new community, and what better place to start than elementary schools?” he said. “Having an elementary school on campus gives me and my players an opportunity to give back. It would be a shame on my part if I didn’t.”

From organizing the season schedule to creating a staff, Martin’s first few weeks at SC State were overloaded. Once an opening presented itself, he took the chance to branch out to the community.

“It is not only my job to win games but to get these guys into the community and prepare them for later on in life,” he said.

His players already get the message.

“It feels great to give back. I never had anyone come to my elementary school to talk to me. Really, I never had a role model. After talking to the kids, hopefully they’ll listen. It will be helpful,” said Justin Wilson, a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who plays forward/center for SC State.

“This is a great thing. These kids are going to remember this for the rest of their lives,” said Dallas James, a native of Cerritos, California, who plays center. “We are college basketball players explaining to them the same things their teachers and parents are telling them. It means more and is more important coming from people they think are cool.”

Basketball is just a small part of what makes Coach Martin. When asked what his inspiration is, he said he relies heavily on making others feel good. He started his own nonprofit, Helping Hands Charity, which he hopes to transfer to South Carolina.

Martin plans to create healthy outlets for youths, such as summer camps and renting YMCA facilities for children to enjoy.

Helping Hands Charity is a Virginia nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes.

“I have always been a community guy growing up. My mom was a teacher. My dad was one of those men who was a father figure to others in the neighborhood,” he said. “I’ve always believed that in life it is not about what you accumulate. Life is about who you touch.”

Eric King, K-4 guidance counselor at Felton, which sits on the SC State campus, appreciates the efforts of Coach Martin. He believes that Felton's purpose is in education as well as instilling skills like building character, positive thinking and treating others right. The faculty and staff are there to create a loving, learning and safe environment for the children.

“What coach is doing here is amazing. The team comes in and spends time with the kids through reading and mentoring. It is a great tool for these kids to see these guys in person. Some don’t get to attend college games, so it could be inspiring to them.” King said.

Felton is about advocating for children.

“They always have something positive to say. The messages they’re giving are to be nice and polite. You can become anything you want to in the world,” King said.

King believes the players' motivation will aid in students taking school seriously.

He follows up with the students to remind them the players aren’t in college without good grades and the right character. He encourages students by telling them, "Those players sat in the same type of seat, just like you."

The players as well as Coach Martin are guest speakers. They read, encourage and engage with the Felton students. They are given the opportunity to speak about what they’ve learned in life thus far.

“This is a blessing. I never thought I’d be in this position, due to my life circumstances. But I am here and glad to be able to speak to the children,” Wilson said. “I am participating because knowing that you have people supporting you is major.”

“Children hold onto things more tightly than adults. You tell a child something, they will take it with them throughout life. As an adult, they’ll forget in a week or two,” James said. “I miss elementary school because everything was new and fresh. I wish I had somebody who played sports to talk to me when I was younger. I didn’t, so I started later.”

Coach Martin and his players have a way to go before their season starts, but in the meanwhile, they choose to dedicate their free time to giving back.

“We’re here to be successful, take it to the top and make history,” Wilson said.