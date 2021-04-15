‘Gift of life’ sought at RMC; pandemic cut blood donations, but not need

“We cannot thank the community enough for what they’re doing ... but there have been some of our loyal donors that have either gotten COVID, or have had some kind of chronic disease of some sort that has maybe potentially deferred them based on the medications that they’re on.

“Right now the majority of our new numbers are coming from the few high school drives that were able to just start up now. As schools have gone from virtual to more of a hybrid, or more of an in-person learning environment, we really try to tap into (that),” Lauterbach said.

“So we continue to have our loyal base for all of those that are able to donate … and then we are getting out there into the community as best as we can being safe, keeping our donors safe and following CDC guidelines as we go through the collections,” he said.

The faith community has also been tapped for hosting blood drives.

“We have tapped in and continually tap into our faith-based partners, our school partners and our business partners. Blood cannot be manufactured. So there’s just no substitute for a donor.

“Ideally, the minimal amount of donors that we’d like to see at a particular drive is at least 20,” he said.