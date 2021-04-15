‘Gift of life’ sought at RMC; pandemic cut blood donations, but not need

The Regional Medical Center’s Blood Assurance Program is seeking donors to supplement its supply of the gift of life.
Most of the patient population needs O-positive blood, according to Matthew Lauterbach of Quest Diagnostics.
“The majority of folks that need blood will need O-positive blood, but the caveat around that is the majority of individuals who donate are O-positive as well. So what we have seen is a decrease in our supply from O-positive donors, but not a dip in the need. The need is continuously there,” Lauterbach said.
Individuals with O-negative blood are universal donors who are especially needed.
“If you are O-negative, your blood is worth more than gold. You can donate O-negative blood to any one of the blood types," Lauterbach said.
Type B matches the blood type of a large number of Orangeburg residents. It’s also needed.
"B, unfortunately, is one of those types which is much less prevalent,” Lauterbach said.
Bamberg County Council members and ambulance service officials are discussing ways to improve the service, including the creation of a steerin…
RMC’s B-positive donor base stands at approximately 9 percent, with the B-negative donor base standing at 2 percent and the O-negative donor base at 7 percent.
“So the need is there. We are having to supplement our supply with the American Red Cross. But, even then, as we’ve seen a number of changes when we had those big storms that came through Tennessee, big blood drives have either been cancelled, or Red Cross facilities have been impacted,” Lauterbach said.
He continued, “We really took a hit in our supply chain continuity from a unit procurement standpoint. It was dicey to say the least, but we do have a solid partnership with the American Red Cross to help supplement."
Since 1974, RMC’s Blood Assurance Program has supplied the blood needs for those requiring transfusions at the hospital.
The program includes RMC’s Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It is one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.
Lauterbach said the pandemic has impacted the donor program immensely, specifically with the cancellation of blood drives which had usually been held at schools, colleges, businesses and churches.
“When COVID protocols went into place, all of those places stopped gathering, schools went virtual, or people weren’t able to meet in groups larger than 10. ... We have not been able to get to the point of our pre-pandemic (levels), and I don’t envision that we (will) until more folks get vaccinated and more of the positivity rates go down,” he said.
Lauterbach said many individuals have still been afraid to come back to the hospital amid the pandemic even with its strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
Still, the hospital is grateful for its loyal donor base, he said.
“We cannot thank the community enough for what they’re doing ... but there have been some of our loyal donors that have either gotten COVID, or have had some kind of chronic disease of some sort that has maybe potentially deferred them based on the medications that they’re on.
“Right now the majority of our new numbers are coming from the few high school drives that were able to just start up now. As schools have gone from virtual to more of a hybrid, or more of an in-person learning environment, we really try to tap into (that),” Lauterbach said.
“So we continue to have our loyal base for all of those that are able to donate … and then we are getting out there into the community as best as we can being safe, keeping our donors safe and following CDC guidelines as we go through the collections,” he said.
The faith community has also been tapped for hosting blood drives.
“We have tapped in and continually tap into our faith-based partners, our school partners and our business partners. Blood cannot be manufactured. So there’s just no substitute for a donor.
“Ideally, the minimal amount of donors that we’d like to see at a particular drive is at least 20,” he said.
The Bloodmobile is still operational and is taken throughout the community.
While the need for blood is important as elective surgeries begin to pick back up as COVID restrictions loosen a bit, the need never really waned because trauma and other emergency situations did not stop during the pandemic.
“Whether we’re in the middle of a pandemic or not, there will always be a need and a requirement to have blood on hand to be able to best serve our patients in our community. So while there was probably a blip in our need because of the elective (surgery downturn), it certainly did not stop or did not halt the requirement that our patients had for blood transfusions,” he said.
Lauterbach encourages individuals to donate.
“It’s an hour out of your day, but it has the impact to save somebody’s life,” he said.
The RMC Blood Donor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals can either sign up online at www.trmchealth.org/services/blood-assurance-program/, or call and make an appointment at 1-803-395-2419 (toll free in S.C. 1-800-476-3377, ext. 2419).
All donors are encouraged to make an appointment to allow for appropriate social distancing. Interested donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccination must wait two weeks after their second vaccination before donating blood.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD