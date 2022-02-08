Gibson kicks off campaign for S.C. Superintendent of Ed

Dr. Kizzi Gibson, a classroom teacher who grew up in Orangeburg, is kicking off her campaign for S.C. Superintendent of Education this week. She’ll be a candidate in the June 14 Republican primary.

Gibson, a teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary in Lexington County, said her educational background, leadership ability and firsthand classroom experience make her the most qualified candidate to lead South Carolina's schools.

The daughter of two educators, Gibson has bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in the education field and has been an educator herself for more than 18 years.

"I have the training, knowledge and firsthand insights to make a real difference for our students, parents, teachers and educational stakeholders,” Gibson said.

As a teacher and parent of two teenagers, she said she knows the challenges facing students and parents.

“As someone who is in the classroom, I understand better than any other candidate the needs and struggles of teachers, administrators and school staff.”

Gibson said she’ll be emphasizing her conservative credentials and her leadership in the Republican Party.

“I’m a lifelong Republican and a proud, unwavering, pro-life conservative. At a time when many across the country are trying to use schools to impose their liberal social beliefs on students, it’s important to have a superintendent of education who shares South Carolinians’ views and values," Gibson said.

She’s been elected to a number of leadership positions in the Republican Party — including president of the West Metro Republican Women, Lexington County GOP precinct president, district director for the S.C. Federation of Republican Women and S.C. Republican Party delegate. She’s also the chaplain for the S.C. Federation of Republican Women.

Gibson grew up in Orangeburg County, graduating from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in art education from Claflin University’s Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, a master's in education: divergent learning with an arts emphasis from Columbia College, and a doctorate of education in online learning for K-12 and adults from Northcentral University.

She has taught in the schools of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Hampton and Lexington/Richland counties. She has also served as a truancy interventionist, teacher mentor, teacher evaluator and student mentor.

Gibson is president of the board of directors for a newly chartered public virtual school based in Summerville. She’s a past board member for South Carolina Connections Academy, the state’s largest virtual public charter school.

Gibson lives in Lexington with her husband, Jerry L. Gibson, and their two children, David and Alysia.

She’s the daughter of Orangeburg artists and educators Alvin and Bretta Staley.

