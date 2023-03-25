The City of Orangeburg announced it is naming the terminal at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport after the facility's former manager described as a "giant in the aviation community."

The terminal at the airport will now be known as the Carroll Joye Airport Terminal in honor of Joye, who served as the airport's manager for nine years.

An emotional Joye was at a loss for words at the surprise honor witnessed by his close family and friends this past week. The announcement received a round of applause and a standing ovation

"I really love flying," Joye said. "I do and I love teaching."

The 84-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and Orangeburg resident continues to fly and teach.

City Council's unanimous vote to name the terminal was made at the request of the city's Airport Commission.

Airport service line operator Mark Trimmier, who also served as the airport manager in the past, described Joye as an asset to the city, county and state.

"Not a day or week goes by when this man has people coming into the airport talking about how he has affected their life. He issued a lot of pilots' licenses out there," Trimmier said.

"He is an an ambassador to what we do out at the airport," Trimmier said, encouraging everyone to come "see the fruits of Carroll's labor."

"I think we all owe him a debt of gratitude for what he has done for the airport, the city and for the state."

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler thanked Joye for his service and for all he has done.

He related a story from when he was elected about Joye telling him he would take him flying.

"Lord, I am scared of the little planes," Butler said laughing.

Following the City Council meeting, Joye said he was caught off guard by the announcement.

"I was totally surprised," he said. "I didn't have a clue about what was going on until they called my name."

Joye said his daughter had informed him that she was being recognized for getting her master's degree from Claflin University.

"When I got in there and got a copy of the agenda, I couldn't find anything about Claflin on there," he said, laughing.

He was told by his daughter that they would wait until the matter comes up on the agenda.

"I am still waiting on it after all my kids get in there; that is my whole family," he said. "She didn't say anything. I assumed they were there because she was going to be awarded some kind of special thing. "I had no idea what it was.

"I am totally honored," Joye said, noting he has never had his name memorialized in such a fashion.

"Mr. Aviation," is how his wife Beverly describes her husband. "I am not exaggerating when I say that he would rather fly than eat if he was starving."

"It is awesome," Beverly said. "He has achieved so much in his lifetime. He has really done well. He just loves anything to do with aviation. It is a great honor to get this achievement."

Airport Manager Betty Baker said when she first got into aviation, Joye was on the state's Aeronautics Commission and was her representative.

"He has kind of been in the airports during my time in aviation," she said, praising Joye's character. "He has never had a bad thing to say about anybody."

Joye is an icon in aviation industry.

Two years ago, he was recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

The award is presented to those who have 50 years or more of practicing and promoting safe aircraft flight.

In the fall of 1995, Joye was named "Certified Flight Instructor of the Year" by the FAA.

In 2003, Joye was inducted into the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame by the South Carolina Aviation Association.

Joye's first solo flight was out of of Madrid, Spain

Joye is originally from Orangeburg but has lived throughout the area, including Branchville, Bamberg and Rowesville.

Joye's love for flying started after he entered the United States Air Force in 1957.

While in the Air Force stationed in Spain, he learned to fly and later became a flight instructor.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years as a senior master sergeant.

During his stint, he worked as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He went to Arizona after Vietnam, working on F-100s and F-104s.

From there, Joye went to Ohio and helped develop the C-119 and C-130 gunships.

After retiring from the Air Force as a senior master sergeant, he began his civilian aviation career in 1971. He started teaching as an automotive mechanic instructor. He later worked as a corporate pilot and flight instructor.

Over the years, Joye has taught 750 students to fly, issued over 1,500 licenses and logged over 30,000 flying hours.

He continues to instruct and is currently teaching his three grandsons how to fly. They are ages 20 to 25.