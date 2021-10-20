Ghosts, goblins invited to downtown Orangeburg for Boo Bash! Spooktacular event on Sat.

Boo! Boo!

Scary times are in store for Orangeburg this weekend as the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association hosts its inaugural Downtown Spooktacular Boo Bash!

The Boo Bash is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Downtown Spooktacular Boo Bash event is a great way to get out and enjoy the nice weather while supporting our wonderful downtown businesses,” DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

“We have multiple businesses that are offering specials for the day along with craft vendors at the Downtown Market Pavilion. Downtown businesses with balloons on their doors will be offering trick or treating to children and adults in costumes!" she said.

DORA will also be at the Downtown Market Pavilion offering free pumpkin painting while supplies last.

The free event will also feature food vendors and family activities on Memorial Plaza, a costume and parade contest, music and activities.

The Boo Bash will be held on the 1100 through 1300 block of Russell Street.

