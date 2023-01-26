Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks

Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
A 32-year-old Bamberg man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 27-year-old Denmark man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed an 89-year-old man.
A 23-year-old Holly Hill man has been charged in a May 21, 2022 crash that killed a Eutawville man.
A 54-year-old Denmark man died at the scene of a shooting incident on Sunday.
ELLOREE – A Ridgeville man is accused of stealing an SUV as it was being washed by the owner’s father. The SUV crashed into a yard as it was b…
A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is in prison after pleading guilty to burglary, assault and grand larceny.
A 63-year-old Elloree man died after the SUV he was a passenger in hit a deer in Calhoun County, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school.