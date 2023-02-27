Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
Students and staff were evacuated from Bamberg’s Richard Carroll Elementary School in the early afternoon Thursday after someone reported a po…
An Orangeburg native has purchased Smith's 66 service station.
A 27-year-old Salley man is serving time in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a Sept. 19, 2021 shooting death.
An Orangeburg County man is serving time in prison for his role in a crash that killed one woman and injured another.
An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into Edisto High School and Carver-Edisto Middle School. He was out on bond on a separate burglary ch…