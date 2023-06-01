Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
Dozens of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students received their hard-earned diplomas on Saturday.
An Orangeburg County man was robbed and shot in the head during a robbery at a boat landing, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Offic…
A driver died after a vehicle overturned in eastern Orangeburg County early Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
A Eutawville man is serving time in prison in connection with a crash that killed two people in 2017.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting incident, City of Orangeburg Public Information Offi…