FORT JACKSON -- Fort Jackson brings together senior Army leadership and ROTC cadets from 10 North and South Carolina colleges and universities on Feb. 7 for a day focused on mentorship and leader development.
Army generals will participate in this event to lead, inspire and motivate future leaders of the Army. Many have ties to South Carolina.
"Last year, our event was a success both by the mentoring future leaders and the amount of support and guidance we gained from generals stationed throughout the Army," said Fort Jackson commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., a South Carolina State University graduate. "Some generals are able to return again, and others will have their first experience of meeting the great cadets we are producing here in the Carolinas. Plus, several have ties to South Carolina as either natives or students of a South Carolina college or university."
Roughly 300 cadets from the following schools are attending:
• Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina
• The Citadel in Charleston
• Clemson University in Clemson
• Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
• Furman University in Greenville
• North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina
• Presbyterian College in Clinton
• South Carolina State University in Orangeburg
• University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina
• University of South Carolina in Columbia
• Wofford College in Spartanburg
Twelve Army generals from all over the United States plan to attend. Three are native South Carolinians who also received their bachelor degrees in state (Claflin University and S.C. State University; two graduates from South Carolina schools (Furman University and Lander College); one graduate from a North Carolina school (Appalachian State); and one who lives in Greer. They hold positions as commanding generals to directors of Army staff and represent Army commands as far away as Utah, Texas and Kansas.
Army ROTC Cadets will have the opportunity to learn from some of today's leaders during the event through panel discussions, speed mentoring and presentations on various topics.
Last year, this event was held at Fort Jackson because it is a central location where cadets could easily commute for a day of mentoring. This event began at South Carolina State University in 2018 where more than 200 cadets from seven ROTC battalions participated. It was developed and orchestrated by Lt. Gen. Stephen M. Twitty, who currently serves as the deputy commander for U.S. Army European Command.
