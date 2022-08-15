General election in SC to include Saturday early voting

COLUMBIA – The June primaries and runoffs gave South Carolinians the opportunity to vote early for the first time in history.

More than 125,000 South Carolinians cast their ballots during the early voting periods prior to the primaries and runoffs. Early voters made up 16% of the nearly 800,000 ballots cast.

The General Assembly and governor enacted legislation on May 13 establishing early voting and making voting more accessible and secure.

“The June primaries and runoffs were an unqualified success. I can’t say enough about the dedication of our poll managers and workers who serve on the front lines of our elections and play a vital role in conducting secure and accessible elections,” said Howie Knapp, executive director of the South Carolina State Election Commission. “Also, our county election officials deserve recognition for the extraordinary work they did to implement early voting with only 17 days before the early voting period was set to open.”

While the number of early voters in June was very encouraging, we expect the popularity of early voting to increase in the future. With a longer timeline to establish early voting centers, South Carolinians can expect more locations in the future.

For the 2022 general election in November, there will be two additional days of early voting (both Saturdays before Election Day) and centers will be open an extra hour every day of the early voting period (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.). And as more voters learn about early voting and experience the convenience of voting on their own schedule, rates are expected to increase to levels comparable to election day voting.

South Carolinians can be assured that in-person early voting in the November General Election will be smooth and successful. The South Carolina Election Commission continues to work diligently to protect and enhance the access, security and integrity of our election process.

Statewide primaries:

Early voting – 100,450

Absentee voting – 16,871

Election Day – 548,667

Total voter turnout – 565,538

Primary runoffs:

Early voting – 24,746

Absentee voting – 6,452

Election Day – 217,980

Total voter turnout – 224, 432