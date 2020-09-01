Gasoline prices down in Orangeburg area; Labor Day drivers will save about a quarter a gallon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists traveling this Labor Day weekend will see gasoline prices about 26 cents a gallon lower than this time last year.

Gasoline prices in Orangeburg are averaging $1.97 a gallon for self-serve regular, according to a T&D survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken Tuesday morning.

The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $1.77 cash at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Last Labor Day, gasoline prices were averaging about $2.23 a gallon in the Orangeburg area. Two years ago, prices were averaging about $2.53 a gallon.

Statewide, regular unleaded gasoline prices are averaging about $2.01 a gallon.

South Carolina’s gas prices are the ninth lowest in the nation.

Nationally, regular unleaded gasoline is averaging about $2.23 a gallon. California has the most expensive gasoline at $3.24 a gallon.

Gas prices rose some some due to Hurricane Laura, but are expected to drop in the week ahead, according to the American Automobile Association.