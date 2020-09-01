 Skip to main content
Gasoline prices down in Orangeburg area; Labor Day drivers will save about a quarter a gallon
Gasoline prices down in Orangeburg area; Labor Day drivers will save about a quarter a gallon

Gas Survey

Denmark resident Andreka Williams fills up her gas tank at the Orangeburg Sunoco station at the corner of Joe Jeffords Highway and Charleston Highway on Tuesday morning. Williams says she tries to fill up in Orangeburg in order to avoid higher gas prices in Denmark.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Motorists traveling this Labor Day weekend will see gasoline prices about 26 cents a gallon lower than this time last year.

Gasoline prices in Orangeburg are averaging $1.97 a gallon for self-serve regular, according to a T&D survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken Tuesday morning.

The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $1.77 cash at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Last Labor Day, gasoline prices were averaging about $2.23 a gallon in the Orangeburg area. Two years ago, prices were averaging about $2.53 a gallon.

Statewide, regular unleaded gasoline prices are averaging about $2.01 a gallon.

South Carolina’s gas prices are the ninth lowest in the nation.

Nationally, regular unleaded gasoline is averaging about $2.23 a gallon. California has the most expensive gasoline at $3.24 a gallon.

Gas prices rose some some due to Hurricane Laura, but are expected to drop in the week ahead, according to the American Automobile Association.

“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” AAA Public Affairs Manager Jeanette Casselano said. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks and gas prices should push cheaper.”

Hurricane season has the potential to pause domestic crude production, causing gas prices to shoot back up, according to AAA. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused the nation’s gas prices to jump 30 cents in a matter of days.

T&D gas survey

Price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area on Tuesday:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive: $1.769 cash

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart: $1.799 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart: $1.809

• The Station, Charleston Highway: $1.879 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive: $1.899 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive: $1.919 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway: $1.959 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive: $1.959 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road: $1.959 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road: $1.959 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $1.959 cash

* Gaz Bah Exxon, Ellis Avenue and Chestnut Street: $1.959

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601: $1.959

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $1.959 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets: $1.959 cash

* Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue: $1.999

• Shell, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road: $1.999 cash

• Shell, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21: $1.999

* BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun Drive: $1.999

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass: $2.019

Tags

