Gasoline demand plummets, pushing Carolinas average cheaper

CHARLOTTE – On the week, pump prices continued to push less expensive with gasoline demand registering at its lowest point since 1993, and it is likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home at least until the beginning of May.

“Crude oil prices started to increase at the end of last week,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “However, given the decrease in demand, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”

At $1.76, North Carolina’s average is 8 cents cheaper on the week, 47 cents cheaper on the month and 85 cents cheaper on the year. South Carolina’s $1.69 average is 7 cents cheaper on the week, 44 cents cheaper on the month and 78 cents cheaper on the year.

Nationally, motorists are saving as much as 36 to 65 cents compared to a month ago and 67 cents to more than $1 per gallon compared to a year ago. Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, which is expected to push even lower, refineries are reducing production in hopes this could help to balance the amount of gasoline supply in the country.