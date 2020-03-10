Gas pump savings seen across Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Every state in the South and Southeast is touting an average gas price that is cheaper on the week, month and year.

On the week, gas prices are four to seven cents cheaper across the region and gas can be found for $2/gallon or less at 24% of gas stations throughout the 11 South and Southeast region states.

South Carolina is among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price decreases, coming in at (-7 cents) and also the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets, coming in at ($2.09). At $2.20 North Carolina’s weekly price average decreased by six cents.

“Gas prices are falling in the Carolinas and around the nation thanks to an oversupply of oil and growing fears about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. Coronavirus concerns have resulted in a drop in global demand that’s actually benefiting motorists at the pump.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The national gas price average is cheaper on the week (-5 cents), month (-5 cents) and year (-9 cents) – giving the vast majority of motorists savings at the pump. At $2.38, the national gas price average has not been this cheap since last February.