Gas prices remain low for Christmas; coronavirus cuts into holiday travel
gas survey

Stephen Braxton fills up his tank at the Dodge's gas station on Edisto Drive Monday afternoon. Braxton typically travels for the Christmas holiday to spend time with family, but will not be doing so this year due to the coronavirus.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Gas prices are 30 cents lower than they were last Christmas, but the coronavirus is causing many people to limit their travel.

"We are staying home," Timothy Poynter said while filling up his company truck at the Exxon on Edisto Drive.

"We don't do anything. The only thing we do is travel back and forth to work and come home and quarantine,” he said.

Justin Folk of Barnwell County is also staying home. He lost his father and his grandfather to the coronavirus about three months ago.

"I am off Friday, Saturday and Sunday so I am going to stay home and spend time with kids,” he said.

A T&D survey of Orangeburg-area gas stations shows the average price for regular unleaded was $1.97 a gallon on Monday.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $1.839 at the Murphy USA gas station at the North Road Plaza in front of Walmart.

Gas prices have increased somewhat since the Thanksgiving holiday. Gas prices in Orangeburg for the Thanksgiving holiday were averaging $1.87 a gallon.

The average price for regular unleaded last year at Christmas was $2.27 a gallon. Two years ago, gasoline was averaging $2.04 a gallon around Christmas.

Three years ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Orangeburg was $2.19 a gallon at Christmas. Four years ago, it dipped as low as $1.78 a gallon.

The average price of regular unleaded in South Carolina is now $1.998 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s 28 cents lower than in 2019. South Carolina has the ninth-highest gasoline prices in the nation.

Nationally, the average for gasoline is $2.221 a gallon. That’s about 34 cents lower than in 2019.

Mississippi has the lowest prices at $1.890 a gallon. The most expensive gas is in Hawaii at an average of $3.253 a gallon.

Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.

Gas survey

Regular gasoline prices recorded during an at-the-pump survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken the afternoon of Dec. 21:

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $1.839 cash

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $1.859 cash

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $1.859 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $1.899 cash

• Saimart Exxon, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $1.899

• Shell, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $1.919

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $1.919

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $1.949 cash

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $1.959 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $1.959 cash

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $1.959

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $1.959 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $1.999 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $1.999

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $1.999 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $1.999 cash

• Shell, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $2.009 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $2.019 cash

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $2.059

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $2.099 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $2.099

