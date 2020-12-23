Gas prices remain low for Christmas; coronavirus cuts into holiday travel

Gas prices are 30 cents lower than they were last Christmas, but the coronavirus is causing many people to limit their travel.

"We are staying home," Timothy Poynter said while filling up his company truck at the Exxon on Edisto Drive.

"We don't do anything. The only thing we do is travel back and forth to work and come home and quarantine,” he said.

Justin Folk of Barnwell County is also staying home. He lost his father and his grandfather to the coronavirus about three months ago.

"I am off Friday, Saturday and Sunday so I am going to stay home and spend time with kids,” he said.

A T&D survey of Orangeburg-area gas stations shows the average price for regular unleaded was $1.97 a gallon on Monday.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $1.839 at the Murphy USA gas station at the North Road Plaza in front of Walmart.

Gas prices have increased somewhat since the Thanksgiving holiday. Gas prices in Orangeburg for the Thanksgiving holiday were averaging $1.87 a gallon.

The average price for regular unleaded last year at Christmas was $2.27 a gallon. Two years ago, gasoline was averaging $2.04 a gallon around Christmas.