 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
breaking editor's pick top story

Gas prices reach new July 4th high

  • 0
Gas Prices

Neil Osborne fills up at the Exxon gas station on Edisto Drive Thursday morning. Osborne says record-high gasoline prices mean he will be staying home for the holiday weekend.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Fourth of July travelers will see gasoline prices at all-time record levels this holiday weekend.

A T&D survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations shows regular, self-serve gasoline was selling for an average price of $4.402 a gallon on Thursday morning.

The least expensive gas sold for $4.279 a gallon at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Average gas prices have risen about 16 cents a gallon since the Memorial Day holiday.

Last year, the average gas price in the Orangeburg area for the Fourth of July holiday period was $2.755 a gallon.

Two years ago, gas prices for the holiday were averaging $1.865. That was the lowest seen for the holiday in 15 years.

Neil Osborne, who is from Alabama and traveling through Orangeburg on Thursday, said gas prices and food prices are negatively impacting his life.

He is spending more money on gas and taking home less for other needs. The high gas prices are also affecting his Fourth of July travel plans.

People are also reading…

“I am staying home because of gas,” Osborne said. While he would like gas prices to be where they were two years ago, “Hell, $3 a gallon would be nice right now.”

South Carolina’s average price for regular gas was $4.375 a gallon on June 30. That’s about nine cents higher than the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

South Carolina has the second-lowest gas prices in the nation.

Only Georgia has lower gas prices, with the average for regular at $4.363 a gallon, according to AAA.

California had regular gas selling for an average of $6.289 a gallon.

The national average is $4.857 a gallon, according to AAA. The all-time record gas price, not adjusted for inflation, was reached on June 14 when the national average stood at $5.01 a gallon.

Local gas prices

Regular gasoline prices recorded in an at-the-pump survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken Thursday morning, June 30:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $4.279 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $4.299 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $4.299

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $4.309 cash

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $4.309 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $4.359 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $4.359

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $4.379 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $4.379

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $4.399 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $4.399 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $4.399 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $4.459 cash

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $4.459

• BP, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $4.459 cash

• 4 Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $4.499 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $4.499 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $4.499 cash

• BP, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $4.499

• Texaco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $4.499

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News