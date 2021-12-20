Gas prices no Christmas gift; fuel almost $1 a gallon more this holiday

The Grinch will dig his hands a little deeper into the pockets of Christmas travelers this holiday season.

Gas prices are about 96 cents higher than they were last Christmas.

Ehrhardt resident Charles Beard said gasoline prices are preventing his family from traveling for the holidays.

“Gas is so expensive right now,” Beard said. “It is ridiculous. We used to go out every day – no more. Gas is too expensive.”

Last year, the family went to Maryland when gas prices were hovering around $2 a gallon.

Beard said Orangeburg gasoline prices are less expensive than prices he saw in Ehrhardt.

A T&D survey of Orangeburg-area gas stations shows the average price for regular unleaded was $2.933 a gallon on Monday. Last year, gasoline prices in the Orangeburg area were averaging about $1.97 a gallon.

The least expensive gasoline sold Monday for $2.729 a gallon at the Murphy USA gas station on North Road and the Shell K on North Road.

These are the highest gasoline prices have been for the Christmas holiday in about seven years.

Gas prices have decreased somewhat since the Thanksgiving holiday. Gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday were averaging $3.09 a gallon.

Regular gasoline in South Carolina is averaging $3.010 a gallon, which is $1.03 higher than a year ago, according to AAA. South Carolina has the tenth-highest gasoline prices in the nation.

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline is $3.308, or $1.09 more a gallon than this time last year.

Oklahoma has the lowest prices at $2.896 a gallon. The most expensive gas is in California at an average of $4.667 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gasoline prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs, according to the Associated Press.

Analysts say gas prices tend to dip at this time of year due to shorter days and lower demand, and that trend got an assist from a recent drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant, the AP reported. The variant's impact on pricing appears to be fading, and it remains to be seen whether oil prices stabilize or rise.

