 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
editor's pick alert featured

Gas prices no Christmas gift; fuel almost $1 a gallon more this holiday

Gas Survey

Ehrhardt resident Charles Beard said high gasoline prices are cutting into his family’s Christmas travel plans. Prices have fallen since the Thanksgiving holiday, but are still almost $1 a gallon higher than last Christmas.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

The Grinch will dig his hands a little deeper into the pockets of Christmas travelers this holiday season.

Gas prices are about 96 cents higher than they were last Christmas.

Ehrhardt resident Charles Beard said gasoline prices are preventing his family from traveling for the holidays.

“Gas is so expensive right now,” Beard said. “It is ridiculous. We used to go out every day – no more. Gas is too expensive.”

Last year, the family went to Maryland when gas prices were hovering around $2 a gallon.

Beard said Orangeburg gasoline prices are less expensive than prices he saw in Ehrhardt.

A T&D survey of Orangeburg-area gas stations shows the average price for regular unleaded was $2.933 a gallon on Monday. Last year, gasoline prices in the Orangeburg area were averaging about $1.97 a gallon.

The least expensive gasoline sold Monday for $2.729 a gallon at the Murphy USA gas station on North Road and the Shell K on North Road.

People are also reading…

These are the highest gasoline prices have been for the Christmas holiday in about seven years.

Gas prices have decreased somewhat since the Thanksgiving holiday. Gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday were averaging $3.09 a gallon.

Regular gasoline in South Carolina is averaging $3.010 a gallon, which is $1.03 higher than a year ago, according to AAA. South Carolina has the tenth-highest gasoline prices in the nation.

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline is $3.308, or $1.09 more a gallon than this time last year.

Oklahoma has the lowest prices at $2.896 a gallon. The most expensive gas is in California at an average of $4.667 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gasoline prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs, according to the Associated Press.

Analysts say gas prices tend to dip at this time of year due to shorter days and lower demand, and that trend got an assist from a recent drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant, the AP reported. The variant's impact on pricing appears to be fading, and it remains to be seen whether oil prices stabilize or rise.

Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.

Christmas gas survey

Regular gasoline prices recorded during an at-the-pump survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken the afternoon of Dec. 20:

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $2.729 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $2.729

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $2.749 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.749 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $2.899 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $2.899 cash

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $2.919

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $2.949 cash

• BP, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $2.959 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $2.989

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $2.989 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $2.989 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $2.999 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $2.999 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.999 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $2.999 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $2.999 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $2.999

• BP, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $3.059

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $3.059

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News