Gas prices hit drivers; Thanksgiving fuel hasn’t been this expensive in years

gasoline

Johnny Mays fills up his tank Tuesday morning at Dodge’s Store. The station was selling regular gas for $2.879 a gallon.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Thanksgiving travelers haven’t seen gas prices this high in years.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $3.091 a gallon, according to a Tuesday survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations.

The average price last year was $1.87 a gallon. Two years ago, prices were averaging $2.27 a gallon.

Gasoline prices were averaging about $2.61 a gallon in 2014. Eight years ago, they were averaging about $3.17 a gallon.

High gas prices have impacted Barnwell resident Allen Renew's Thanksgiving holiday travel plans.

“We normally go to Florida for Thanksgiving, all the way down to the Keys,” Renew said. This year, high gas prices are keeping him at home.

He needs to fill up both his truck and his boat.

“It takes 100 gallons to fill up my boat,” he said.

Renew said he would like to see gasoline prices, “back where they were about a year ago.”

He is also dealing with high propane prices.

“I paid $2.90 a gallon yesterday,” he said. “I have a 140 gallons.”

The least expensive gasoline sold Tuesday for $2.879 a gallon at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Bamberg resident Yvonne Singleton was scouting out the lowest gasoline prices on Tuesday in an effort to reduce expenses.

“These over here seem to be a little cheaper than any other places,” Singleton said. “In Bamberg they are like $3 a gallon, $3.13 and $3.19. Prices are up.”

Statewide, gas prices are averaging $3.10 a gallon. The average price for regular gasoline across the state last Thanksgiving was $1.87 a gallon.

Oklahoma has the lowest average gas prices in the nation at $2.974 a gallon, according to AAA. California has the nation's highest average gas price at $4.705 a gallon.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is typically one of the most dangerous holiday travel weekends of the year.

There were 1,334 crashes during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday period, resulting in 14 deaths on South Carolina roadways. None of the fatalities were in The T&D Region.

Troopers and officers from the S.C. Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will be conducting special enforcement to help ensure motorists make it to their destinations safely during the official holiday travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ends at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.

AAA Carolinas is predicting a 13 percent increase in travel over 2020.

Thanksgiving prices

Regular gasoline prices recorded during a morning survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken on Tuesday, Nov. 23:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $2.879 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.899 cash

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $2.919 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $2.919

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $2.999 cash

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $3.079 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $3.099 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $3.099 cash

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $3.099

• BP, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $3.099 cash

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $3.109

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $3.129 cash

• BP, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $3.139

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $3.159

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $3.199 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $3.199 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $3.199 cash

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $3.199 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $3.199 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $3.199

Breaking News