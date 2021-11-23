Gas prices hit drivers; Thanksgiving fuel hasn’t been this expensive in years

Thanksgiving travelers haven’t seen gas prices this high in years.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $3.091 a gallon, according to a Tuesday survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations.

The average price last year was $1.87 a gallon. Two years ago, prices were averaging $2.27 a gallon.

Gasoline prices were averaging about $2.61 a gallon in 2014. Eight years ago, they were averaging about $3.17 a gallon.

High gas prices have impacted Barnwell resident Allen Renew's Thanksgiving holiday travel plans.

“We normally go to Florida for Thanksgiving, all the way down to the Keys,” Renew said. This year, high gas prices are keeping him at home.

He needs to fill up both his truck and his boat.

“It takes 100 gallons to fill up my boat,” he said.

Renew said he would like to see gasoline prices, “back where they were about a year ago.”

He is also dealing with high propane prices.

“I paid $2.90 a gallon yesterday,” he said. “I have a 140 gallons.”

The least expensive gasoline sold Tuesday for $2.879 a gallon at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Bamberg resident Yvonne Singleton was scouting out the lowest gasoline prices on Tuesday in an effort to reduce expenses.

“These over here seem to be a little cheaper than any other places,” Singleton said. “In Bamberg they are like $3 a gallon, $3.13 and $3.19. Prices are up.”

Statewide, gas prices are averaging $3.10 a gallon. The average price for regular gasoline across the state last Thanksgiving was $1.87 a gallon.

Oklahoma has the lowest average gas prices in the nation at $2.974 a gallon, according to AAA. California has the nation's highest average gas price at $4.705 a gallon.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is typically one of the most dangerous holiday travel weekends of the year.

There were 1,334 crashes during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday period, resulting in 14 deaths on South Carolina roadways. None of the fatalities were in The T&D Region.

Troopers and officers from the S.C. Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will be conducting special enforcement to help ensure motorists make it to their destinations safely during the official holiday travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ends at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.

AAA Carolinas is predicting a 13 percent increase in travel over 2020.

