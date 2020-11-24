Gas prices drop for holiday; travel costs down, but coronavirus keeps people home

Thanksgiving holiday travel will cost less this year, but some people won’t be taking advantage of the lower gas prices because of the coronavirus.
Branchville resident Miriam Spires is pleased with lower prices but will play it safe this holiday.
Gas prices “are better than I figured they would be for Thanksgiving,” Spires said. Even so, “the coronavirus has got me where I don't want to really do a whole lot. I don't go out. I am trying not to get into big family gatherings."
Going out is a risk, Spires said.
"I have elderly people in my family that I don't want to risk their health or myself,” she said.
The price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down about 40 cents from last year, according to a Tuesday survey of 21 Orangeburg-area gas stations.
The average price is $1.87 a gallon in Orangeburg, compared to $2.27 a gallon in 2019.
The least expensive gasoline Tuesday sold for $1.699 at the Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart.
Statewide, the average price for regular gasoline is $1.87 a gallon, which is down 41 cents from a year ago, according to AAA Carolinas.
Missouri has the lowest average gas prices in the nation at $1.75 a gallon, according to AAA. Hawaii has the nation's highest average gas price at $3.271.
Nationally, the average gas price is about $2.10 a gallon. That’s the lowest Thanksgiving price since 2015, when it was a nickel cheaper.
"Gas prices are the best they have been in a while and I like paying less for gas," William Hiers from Ehrhardt said. He said gas is generally less expensive than in Ehrhardt.
Coronavirus won’t stop him from traveling, as he and his family members wear masks, practice social distancing and take other recommended safety precautions, he said.
Abraham Sexton from Barnwell says he is generally pleased with gas prices, but smaller towns like Barnwell tend to have higher gasoline prices than Orangeburg.
Lower prices are tempting him to travel, but COVID-19 is the driving factor in his decision.
"I am staying home on account of the virus," he said.
Thanksgiving travel nationally is expected to be down due to COVID cases and the latest CDC guidance.
S.C. Department of Public Safety troopers and officers will increase their presence ahead of the official holiday travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 29.
Troopers say their enforcement efforts throughout the holiday period will focus violations such as distracted and aggressive driving, speed, DUI and failure to buckle up.
The department will also focus on commercial motor vehicle traffic safety.
The SCHP will also have welcome center events where the public can meet with troopers to learn about safe travel.
A roll-over demonstration will be held at the Interstate 26 rest area near mile marker 150 eastbound from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
