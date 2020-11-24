Gas prices drop for holiday; travel costs down, but coronavirus keeps people home

Thanksgiving holiday travel will cost less this year, but some people won’t be taking advantage of the lower gas prices because of the coronavirus.

Branchville resident Miriam Spires is pleased with lower prices but will play it safe this holiday.

Gas prices “are better than I figured they would be for Thanksgiving,” Spires said. Even so, “the coronavirus has got me where I don't want to really do a whole lot. I don't go out. I am trying not to get into big family gatherings."

Going out is a risk, Spires said.

"I have elderly people in my family that I don't want to risk their health or myself,” she said.

The price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down about 40 cents from last year, according to a Tuesday survey of 21 Orangeburg-area gas stations.

The average price is $1.87 a gallon in Orangeburg, compared to $2.27 a gallon in 2019.

The least expensive gasoline Tuesday sold for $1.699 at the Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart.

Statewide, the average price for regular gasoline is $1.87 a gallon, which is down 41 cents from a year ago, according to AAA Carolinas.