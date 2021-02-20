Gang prevention summit to be held Friday

The gang prevention and intervention event called “Speaking out! Standing up!” will be held on Friday, Feb. 26.
Over 7,100 Orangeburg County School District students are expected to participate.
David “Davyne” Dantzler will be the featured speaker.
The Orangeburg native is an author, mentor, motivational speaker, recording artist and founder of Through the Ropes University, LLC.
Davyne, a.k.a. “SC Greatest,” was in a near-fatal car accident in August 2009 that changed his life and his career in the music industry.
From that wreckage, Good News Music was birthed. He uses his story of the many challenges he has overcome and his belief system to relate to young men and women who are subjected to peer pressure and stressors of daily life.
He uses an innovative method of delivering his inspiring messages through rhyme format, spoken word and song.
He founded Through the Ropes University as a means to help young people avoid the challenges and pitfalls that he witnessed firsthand.
Darrion Cockrell, Missouri’s 2020 Teacher of the Year and a former gang member, will also make a video appearance with a special message for Orangeburg County students.
Other inspirational appearances and messages are planned.
Students will also be given instruction on how to access additional resources following the event. A permanent virtual resource board will remain available on student platforms for future use. Resources include more information about gangs, mentoring programs and available services.
Students will have an opportunity to sign a “Say No to Gang Life” pledge.
This virtual event is being sponsored by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in collaboration with Orangeburg County Community of Character, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and Orangeburg County School District.
There will be two live streamed events. The first event will take place at 9 a.m. for grades 5 through 8, and the second event will begin at 10:15 a.m. for grades 9 through 12. Each event is designed to be age appropriate.
All students in Orangeburg County School District have been provided with virtual access information to participate.
The public may view the livestream event via the Orangeburg County School District website, or website and Facebook platforms for Orangeburg County Community of Character and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.