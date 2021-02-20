Gang prevention summit to be held Friday

Other inspirational appearances and messages are planned.

Students will also be given instruction on how to access additional resources following the event. A permanent virtual resource board will remain available on student platforms for future use. Resources include more information about gangs, mentoring programs and available services.

Students will have an opportunity to sign a “Say No to Gang Life” pledge.

This virtual event is being sponsored by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in collaboration with Orangeburg County Community of Character, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and Orangeburg County School District.

There will be two live streamed events. The first event will take place at 9 a.m. for grades 5 through 8, and the second event will begin at 10:15 a.m. for grades 9 through 12. Each event is designed to be age appropriate.

All students in Orangeburg County School District have been provided with virtual access information to participate.

The public may view the livestream event via the Orangeburg County School District website, or website and Facebook platforms for Orangeburg County Community of Character and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

