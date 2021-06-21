Gamecock Hall of Fame player Mackie Prickett dies

The University of South Carolina is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame football player Mackie Prickett, who passed away on Friday, June 18, at the age of 86.

Fuller McIver "Mackie" Prickett Jr., husband of Patricia Dozier Haymond Williams Prickett (Shan), and the late Jacquelyn Jones Prickett, was born in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Marion Shuler Prickett and Fuller McIver Prickett.

He graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1952 and went on to star at quarterback for South Carolina, where he received many honors, including induction into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He compiled a 16-13 career record as the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks.

He is remembered for leading the Gamecocks to three touchdowns, including a 95-yard scoring drive, in a 34-20 come-from-behind victory over national power Army in his first varsity game. He led Carolina to a 7-3 record as a senior, including the school's first win over Duke in over 25 years. He led the 1956 team in scoring and played for the South team in the 1956 Blue-Gray all-star game.