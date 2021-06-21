Gamecock Hall of Fame player Mackie Prickett dies

The University of South Carolina is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame football player Mackie Prickett, who passed away on Friday, June 18, at the age of 86.
Fuller McIver "Mackie" Prickett Jr., husband of Patricia Dozier Haymond Williams Prickett (Shan), and the late Jacquelyn Jones Prickett, was born in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Marion Shuler Prickett and Fuller McIver Prickett.
He graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1952 and went on to star at quarterback for South Carolina, where he received many honors, including induction into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He compiled a 16-13 career record as the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks.
He is remembered for leading the Gamecocks to three touchdowns, including a 95-yard scoring drive, in a 34-20 come-from-behind victory over national power Army in his first varsity game. He led Carolina to a 7-3 record as a senior, including the school's first win over Duke in over 25 years. He led the 1956 team in scoring and played for the South team in the 1956 Blue-Gray all-star game.
After graduation, Mackie returned to his family's thoroughbred horse farm, where he trained and bred horses, winning many races throughout the country. He was also a registered pharmacist at Elloree Pharmacy and later practiced at Revco/CVS pharmacy for many years.
Prickett is survived by his wife, Shan, three sons and daughters-in-law, Fuller McIver, (Keever) Prickett III and wife Susan of Columbia, Dalton Shuler Prickett (who lettered in football for Carolina in 1981) and wife Melissa of Columbia, Philip Marion Prickett of Mount Pleasant; sister Lillian Prickett Tanner and late brother-in-law Edward Tanner; One niece, Becky Tanner Glaze, (Chris) and one nephew Will Tanner, (Beth); nine grandchildren, Lauren Prickett Carter (Keith), Alexis Prickett Adams (AJ), Sarah Prickett Pate (Charles), McIver Cureton, Lucas McCain, and Austin Shuler Prickett, John Philip, Mary McIver, and Carolyn Elizabeth Prickett; two great grandchildren Charlie and Stella Pate.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at West End Cemetery in St. Matthews with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the First Baptist reception hall immediately following the service.
