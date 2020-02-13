Gabbard hosting town hall this evening in Orangeburg

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will be returning to Orangeburg this evening, two weeks before South Carolina’s Feb. 29 Democratic Primary.

The Democratic presidential candidate will be hosting a town hall at Brooklyn Restaurant at 963 Russell St. at 6 p.m.

This will be Gabbard’s first stop in Orangeburg in 2020. Her first visit in December 2019 was also a town hall, where she discussed foreign policy, health care and other issues with citizens.

Gabbard finished in the top ten among candidates in this week’s New Hampshire Primary. The Army National Guard major received 3.3% of the vote.

