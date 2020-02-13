You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gabbard hosting town hall this evening in Orangeburg
0 comments
breaking

Gabbard hosting town hall this evening in Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard participates in the Orangeburg Democratic Party's Black Caucus Coffee and Conversation at the Enterprise Center Business Incubator in Orangeburg.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will be returning to Orangeburg this evening, two weeks before South Carolina’s Feb. 29 Democratic Primary.

The Democratic presidential candidate will be hosting a town hall at Brooklyn Restaurant at 963 Russell St. at 6 p.m.

This will be Gabbard’s first stop in Orangeburg in 2020. Her first visit in December 2019 was also a town hall, where she discussed foreign policy, health care and other issues with citizens.

Gabbard finished in the top ten among candidates in this week’s New Hampshire Primary. The Army National Guard major received 3.3% of the vote.

Gabbard: Spend money in U.S., not Afghanistan; Democratic candidate visits Orangeburg

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News