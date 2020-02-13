Gabbard discusses foreign policy, Fox; congresswoman makes campaign stop in Orangeburg

“You’re hearing a lot of plans and big ideas from candidates. … They may sound good, but unless you provide the leadership that can work across party lines, that can recognize even as we may agree to disagree on some, or many issues, we’ve got to check the partisanship at the door and work together to fulfill that mission of putting service to the American people and our country above all else,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard spoke on fiscal responsibility in response to a question from the audience.

“Exercising fiscal responsibility to me means treating the hard-earned taxpayer dollars that we all pay to our government with the same importance that I would treat my own money or the way that we’re treating the contributions that we’re getting on this campaign,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard said she would work to make sure that every dollar is effectively being used to serve the needs of communities.

She also discussed the need to address the “good old boy” system in Washington and create equal opportunities.

“I have the ability to break through those old boy power structures and networks,” Gabbard said.