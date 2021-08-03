Ga. students seek out Orangeburg program

“Although there are a lot of high-paying jobs that require employees to have training and skills in instrumentation and process control, there are not a lot of training options for those who want to go into this line of work,” he said.

Murphy said students from surrounding counties regularly take advantage of the program, but the out-of-state interest is relatively new.

“Although these students face additional challenges that many of our students don’t typically have, such as finding housing in the area, they have excelled through the program,” he said. “They knew what they were getting into when they began and were focused on completing it.”

Both Surrency and Holland participated in the EIT program’s spring co-op experience their senior year – Surrency at Shaw Industries in Columbia and Holland at International Paper in Eastover.

“There are a couple of schools in Georgia that offer this type of program, but they didn’t have the reviews like OCtech and they didn’t have a co-op,” Surrency said. “The co-op really stood out. It looks amazing on a resume.”

Before they even received their degrees, both Surrency and Holland had been hired by Rayonier Advanced Materials in Jesup.