Future Scholar sweepstakes offers chance for $529 grants

COLUMBIA – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, is celebrating national College Savings Month with a fun social media photo contest. Families can share what their children want to be when they grow up for a chance to win one of 20 privately funded $529 grants toward their child’s Future Scholar account.

The Future Scholar “When I Grow Up Sweepstakes” invites parents to share a public photo of their child, age 10 and under, dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up on their personal Facebook or Instagram accounts using the hashtag #FutureScholarWhenIGrowUp. Ten winners will be selected from Facebook entries and 10 from Instagram entries*.

“We know a child’s determination can make today’s dreams become tomorrow’s reality. That’s why we’re encouraging families to help support those dreams by saving now for their loved ones’ future,” said Loftis, who serves as administrator of the Future Scholar Plan. “The When I Grow Up Sweepstakes is just another fun way during College Savings Month to remind families of an important message that we actually promote all year-round – that it’s never too early or too late to invest in your child’s education.”