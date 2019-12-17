Local historically black colleges and universities will receive more than $2.7 million from the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act, according to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.
The enactment of the FUTURE Act permanently reauthorizes mandatory funding for HBCUs and minority-serving institutions with $255 million a year in funding.
“HBCUs and MSIs have been historically challenged by underfunding and the uncertainty of the discretionary appropriations process. I want to thank the Senate for making this a permanent authorization, removing this uncertainty. That’s why this bill is a top priority, because it provides these vital institutions with much-needed stability and certainty,” Clyburn said in a release.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the FUTURE Act on Tuesday.
South Carolina’s eight HBCUs will receive nearly $5 million annually in funding as a result of the FUTURE Act.
Among them, Claflin University will receive $788,702, Denmark Technical College will receive $500,000, South Carolina State University will receive $952,537 and Voorhees College will receive $500,000.
“As an HBCU graduate, I’ve benefited personally from the exceptional value and educational preparation that these institutions provide. HBCUs have made and continue to make tremendous contributions to our society and their graduates have helped shape the course of our nation’s history,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, is a graduate of S.C. State.
The FUTURE Act has been a top priority for the Congressional Black Caucus.
