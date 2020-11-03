Funeral service to be held for unclaimed veterans

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office would like to announce that the funeral service for three unclaimed veterans who died in Lexington County has been scheduled.

The funeral service, with military honors, will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

The cremated remains of United States Army Veterans SP/4 Alan C. Bedell, SP/4 Cephus Grate Jr. and SP/4 Ricky D. Willie will be laid to rest by the American Legion Post 193 of Chapin. Their remains will be escorted by American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders, beginning at 10:10 a.m. Friday, from the Chapin American Legion Post 193 to Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Through the course of investigating their deaths, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office determined that these men either had no living relatives or their relatives were unable to provide funeral services. In a statement, the coroner’s office said, “It is a great honor for us to be involved in ensuring that these veterans receive the posthumous respect earned through their service and sacrifice to our nation.”

Coroner Margaret Fisher encourages the public to attend and assist in honoring these individuals.

