Funds donated to RMC, Alzheimer’s research; Karen Williams Golf Tournament continues to support health care

The Orangeburg Rotary Club on Tuesday announced it raised a little over $32,300 in its annual Karen Williams Golf Tournament.
The tournament raises money for Alzheimer's disease research and other medical needs in the community.
Of the $32,325 raised, about $19,360 was presented to the Regional Medical Center Foundation to pay for medication, transportation for patients and respite care programs.
An additional $5,000 was given to the Rotary Club's CART (Caring for Alzheimer's Research Trust) Fund and another $2,500 was given to the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association’s “A Ride to Remember.” The remaining $5,465 will go toward club expenses.
The funds come from the club's seventh annual golf tournament. It’s held in the middle of November.
The golf tournament is named after the late Judge Karen Williams, who retired as chief judge of the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Williams died after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease on Nov. 2, 2013. She was a longtime member of the Orangeburg Rotary Club and the first female member of the club.
Charlie H. Williams III, one of her children, has also been member of the club. He has worked to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research for many years.
RMC Foundation Director Margaret Frierson said the money donated to the foundation remains in the community.
“We provide medications, we provide transportation assistance, we also provide respite care throughout Orangeburg, Calhoun, now Bamberg and even down in Barnwell County,” she said during the check presentation at the Rotary Club's Tuesday meeting held at Cornerstone Church.
“This money would be used as you and your mom would like it,” she said.
"I would like to thank you for all you do in our community," Rotary Club President Mike Adams told Williams. Adams is the chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
"You are a good soldier. You are out there every day trying to make your community better. I tell you, brother, people know that,” he said.
Williams said, “It just means the world to me to be able to give back to Orangeburg.
“I love Orangeburg. My mom loved Orangeburg and to do anything in her name just means the world to me.”
Williams related how he was close to his mother through her disease.
“It was very tough,” Williams said. “Thankfully, our family was a family of means and so when we got that diagnosis we were able to handle it. But I have seen firsthand through my work on the Alzheimer's Board Association here at Rotary helping with Ride to Remember how it can affect the whole family.”
“A place like Orangeburg where we might not have quite the income some of the big cities have, they really need this kind of help,” Williams continued. “To be able to give back to them and help out the community means the world to me. To do it in my mom's name is just awesome.”
Since the inception of the Karen Williams golf tournament, an estimated $150,000 has been raised.