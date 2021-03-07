Funds donated to RMC, Alzheimer’s research; Karen Williams Golf Tournament continues to support health care

RMC Foundation Director Margaret Frierson said the money donated to the foundation remains in the community.

“We provide medications, we provide transportation assistance, we also provide respite care throughout Orangeburg, Calhoun, now Bamberg and even down in Barnwell County,” she said during the check presentation at the Rotary Club's Tuesday meeting held at Cornerstone Church.

“This money would be used as you and your mom would like it,” she said.

"I would like to thank you for all you do in our community," Rotary Club President Mike Adams told Williams. Adams is the chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

"You are a good soldier. You are out there every day trying to make your community better. I tell you, brother, people know that,” he said.

Williams said, “It just means the world to me to be able to give back to Orangeburg.

“I love Orangeburg. My mom loved Orangeburg and to do anything in her name just means the world to me.”

Williams related how he was close to his mother through her disease.