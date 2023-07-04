The T&D Region will salute the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with food, music and fireworks.

Here are some of the events planned:

Orangeburg

Orangeburg County will celebrate the holiday with a “Fireworks, Food and Fun” event sponsored by the Orangeburg County Fair Association. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

“We have fun for all ages. Bounce houses by Paradise Fun and pony rides will be on site. Come hungry. Food trucks will be on site ready to serve lunch and dinner with a variety of American favorites, barbecue, elephant ears and sweet cold treats,” County Fair Association President Lin Hair said.

Admission and parking are free. No coolers are allowed and a clear bag policy will be enforced. Seating is limited, so lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

“As a special for our citizens during this event, we will be offering discounted early bird ride wristband vouchers for only $15,” Hair said. The wristbands will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the fair booth.

Tracey’s Elephant Ears, BPS Foods, Whitco Alligator Bites, Ja’Bae’s Italian Water Ice, 5 Star Farms Ice Cream and Raymond’s Food Truck are among the food truck vendors which will be at the event.

The Insiders band will provide live music beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a program and recognition of veterans at 6:30 p.m. Bamberg native and “American Idol” Top 8 finalist Warren Peay will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

Event sponsors include, but are not limited to, the City of Orangeburg, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities, the County of Orangeburg and Mike's Fireworks.

Visit www.orangeburgfair.com or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/orangeburgcountyfair/ for more information.

Bamberg

The City of Bamberg’s 4th of July Celebration promises to be exciting, with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more on Tuesday, July 4.

The Anybody’s Guess Band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Guess Park at 2936 Railroad Ave. Food vendors will be on hand from 5 to 10 p.m.

A fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the railroad berm between Carlisle and Cannon streets from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Line dancing will also be held from 7:30 to 8 p.m. in Guess Park.

A Fourth of July parade will be held from 8 to 8:30 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. Highway 78 East and continue for approximately one mile down Heritage Highway.

The finale of the evening will be the huge 4th of July Fireworks Show from 9 to 9:30 p.m. on the old railroad berm on East Heritage Highway. The fireworks are courtesy of Phoenix Specialty.

Everybody's invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to the berm and enjoy the colorful pyrotechnics.

Holly Hill

The annual Bennett Circle Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Individuals are encouraged to decorate everything from golf carts, bicycles, tricycles and wagons to strollers, their pets or themselves. No cars or trucks are allowed. For more information, call 803-496-3330.

Patriotic Paddle

The South Fork Patriotic Paddle, a canoe/kayak trip sponsored by Denmark First Baptist Church, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

The trip will take place on the South Fork of the Edisto River. Patriotic decorations are optional.

Boats will launch from Bobcat Landing on U.S. Highway 301 for the approximately eight-mile paddle.

To rent a boat and gear, call 803-614-9836. For more information, call 803-300-1972, or email southforkpaddlers@gmail.com.