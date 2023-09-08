For Orangeburg grandmother Onethia Middleton, bringing three of her grandchildren to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety’s National Night Out was a blessing.

From school supplies to books for reading, from grilled hotdogs to camaraderie with law enforcement officers, Middleton said she looks forward to the annual event.

“I’m just hoping that every parent can take the opportunity to come out here,” she said.

“They’re giving away books and everything today,” she added.

One of Middleton’s grandchildren, 15-year-old Carmen Curry of St. Matthews, said, “It’s fun, exciting and joyful.”

She enjoyed getting school supplies and meeting new people.

Kyrionna Guinyard, 9, said she’s been to other back-to-school events, but this was her first time visiting Orangeburg’s Centennial Park for National Night Out, held on Aug. 24.

“It’s really fun!” she said.

Guinyard enjoyed the music and getting school supplies. She planned to tell her friends about the event.

“I’m delighted to be here for this occurrence to celebrate National Night Out,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Austin Sr. said during a brief program at the event.

“National Night Out is designed to make us aware of things going around in our community and to let us know that we are embraced and protected by the police and the county (sheriff’s office) and all law enforcement,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

“We’re thankful for the chief and his staff for putting this together,” he said.

“We wanted to get you out and get you ready to go back to school. It’s school time and I want you all to have a wonderful school year,” Butler said.

“We have a lot of programs, so we need to thank our police department for the safety of Orangeburg,” Orangeburg City Councilperson Dr. Kalu Kalu said.

“They work so hard to make everything safe for us, for you to be here today,” he added.

Orangeburg County Councilperson Latisha Walker, a retired law enforcement officer, served as the keynote speaker.

Walker spoke about community and what it means to be part of one.

She’s proud to live in Orangeburg, she said.

Walker praised Austin and ODPS for their work keeping Orangeburg safe.

For example, Walker said Austin’s effort to install cameras throughout the city shows that he “wants you to know that ‘big brother’ is watching.”

“By Chief (Austin) taking that action, he’s made so many people feel safe. Those cameras are utilized to help answer questions about traffic accidents – because everybody says, ‘It wasn’t my fault’ – and also to solve a multitude of crimes,” she said.

At the close of the program, various local Greek organizations led the crowd in a few chants, step shows and dances.

Many vendors were on hand, giving away school supplies and interacting with those who visited.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event promoting police-community partnerships.