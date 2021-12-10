Fudge: ‘You are the future history-makers of Claflin’; HUD secretary speaks to grads

“Opportunities will always come. You just need to be prepared for them. Do the very best you can and trust that you have the talent and skills to overcome any situation.”

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge shared that message with the 177 students who graduated from Claflin University on Friday morning. The fall commencement ceremony was held in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

Fudge, who is serving as the 18th HUD secretary, spoke of her challenges growing up poor.

She was the first person to graduate from college and the first to earn a graduate degree in her family. Fudge worked as an AT&T salesperson during the day and went to law school at night.

Students should continue to expect adversity after graduation because they are African American, Fudge said.

“Become accustomed to working through it,” she said. “At no time did I ever give up on myself or lose hope.”

Fudge challenged the students to look at those who came before them in Claflin's historic past.

There were the likes of Alice Jackson Moorer and Annie Holmes – two of the first five Black women to receive a college degree in the world.

There was Robert Bates, who became the first Black person in America to become a certified architect and Ernest Finney Jr. – the first Black man to serve as chief justice for the Supreme Court in the state of South Carolina.

“From one generation to the next, Claflin alumni have led the way as artists and activists, scientists and CEOs, in our classrooms and boardrooms, in the armed forces and the Olympic games,” Fudge said. Claflin students were also, “leading the way for civil rights in this country, here in Orangeburg.”

“Throughout history, the grassroots of Claflin University have been trailblazers and hell-raisers, innovators and groundbreakers, and we expect no less from you. You are the future history makers of Claflin,” Fudge said.

Fudge also urged the students to be mindful of the example they set for others.

“Take pride in your success. Many of the people who look up to you may in fact follow you. Don't give them reasons to doubt your character and your commitment to the things and the people that matter,” she said.

Fudge encouraged graduates to practice humility.

“You don't always have to let people know how smart you are,” she said. “Sometimes let them underestimate you a bit.”

Fudge said the graduates will succeed, “because you will be the best you can be and don't worry about what the other people say.”

Fudge also encouraged the graduates to be courageous and be bold.

“Things that are important and valuable come at a cost,” she said. “They are not easy. Have faith that your integrity will be rewarded in the long run. Know that you are good enough to make a difference.”

Fudge said students can use their voices to change society for the better, noting they can be civil rights leaders today “to help eliminate systemic racism from our criminal justice system and our society.”

“Lend your voice to a cause close to your heart but a cause that is bigger than you,” she said. “Do something to advance the greater good.”

Claflin President Dr. Dwaun Warmack told the graduates, “When many of you arrived at Claflin three or four years ago, I am pretty sure you had no clue you would be facing one of the most challenging global pandemics that have hit during our time: COVID-19.

“I am excited to say you didn't just survive, you thrived through it."

The students’ degrees are a, “key that can open many doors into highly professional careers, into a high standard of living and into high recognition in your community.”

“What happens after you go through those doors is truly up to you,” he said. “Graduation is not the end of anything. It is truly the beginning.”

Claflin University Valedictorian Makiya Deshay Hugee encouraged her fellow graduates.

Hugee graduated with 4.0 grade point average, and completed her psychology degree and minor in criminal justice in 3-1/2 years. Hugee did all this while working full time and engaged in many volunteering efforts.

“Today we celebrate our triumphs and our achievements,” she said. “We are unlike any other graduating class, not even at this institution but in the world. Life has thrown many obstacles at us through our entire matriculation.”

The obstacles included COVID, which forced students to return home during the spring break of 2020.

“The pandemic was especially hard on students. Like the rest of the world, we have had to deal with losing loved ones, relatives losing jobs, some of us losing jobs,” Hugee said. “During this pandemic, we have gotten jobs, completed internships and taken care of our loved ones while still having to submit those assignments by 11:59.”

“People say, ‘I hope you are prepared for the real world,’” Hugee said. “What makes us so different from any other graduating class is that we already entered the real world. So no, we don't have to prepare for it. It has to prepare for us.”

Takeema Jones, a criminal justice graduate, wants to advance her criminal justice career and is hoping her bachelor’s degree from Claflin will help her do just that. She has worked for a law enforcement agency for the past 13 years with an associate degree.

“It is over with!” Jones said before walking across the stage.

Now that she has graduated, Jones is looking forward to having “no stress.”

While Jones has been in the working world for over a decade, working and getting a degree has been a challenge. She took her classes online to juggle work and school.

Alexandros Panayides traveled all the way from the island of Cyprus near Greece to receive his degree in sports management with a minor in business.

Panayides already owns his own company, All Around Sports Agency, which manages professional athletes and helps European youth seeking to come to the United States with scholarships.

“My dream is to be a head coach on the college level of basketball,” said Panayides, who played on the Claflin men's basketball team as a point guard.

“I am looking for a graduate scholarship for an assistant coach position,” Panayides said.

He plans to return to Greece during the summer and play basketball professionally. He will come back to the United States to get his master’s degree.

“Claflin University has a great history and has a great sports program. We made it, we made it,” he said.

As part of the ceremonial event, about 19 members of the Claflin Class of 1970 (the Golden Class) were in attendance and were recognized and honored. The class raised about $100,000 for student scholarships.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.