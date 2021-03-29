Fruit growers prepare for cold temperatures; weekend storms cause little damage

Fruit growers are preparing for the possibility that a cold front could bring freezing temperatures later this week.
Morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday are forecast to drop to 33 degrees. Frost and freeze advisories will most likely be issued.
St. Matthews farmer Madison Turnblad believes his strawberries will be able to survive the cold. He plans to put row covers over them.
He’s most concerned about the blueberries with open flowers.
"We roll the dice every year with those," he said.
He’ll decide whether to spray water over the blueberries to prevent damage when the time comes.
“You can get frost in the upper 30s if the dew point is right. We will gauge the weather and monitor it throughout the evening. We will try to make sure there is low wind and we can have good coverage,” he said.
Clemson Extension Commercial Horticulture Agent Sarah Scott said the peach crop should be OK if temperatures do not get much lower than forecast.
“At this point, we are into fruit set on early varieties and those trees can tolerate slightly colder temperatures than ones still in bloom,” Scott said. “The developing fruit protects the embryo and temperatures need to be closer to 28-30 to do severe damage.”
Damage also depends on the length of time that temperatures stay low and also how quickly the temperature falls, she said.
Clemson Extension’s Dr. Michael Plumblee is recommending farmers delaying planting until soil temperatures have increased to acceptable levels. He’s the Edisto Research and Education Center’s Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences Corn and Soybean Extension specialist.
Plumblee recommends planting corn when the soil temperature reaches 50 degrees Fahrenheit at a 4-inch depth or 55 degrees at a 2-inch depth. Farmers will want to ensure the ground is warm enough after planting, too.
The normal low for the Orangeburg area for this time of year is the middle 40s.
In addition to the coming cold temperatures, the region also saw some violent weather this past weekend.
Gusty winds from thunderstorms rolled through the area Sunday, downing some trees and causing power outages but little in the way of significant damage.
"There was no storm damage that I am aware of," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. "There were multiple outages and trees down that impacted sections of the grid."
A wind gust of 58 mph was recorded at the North Air Force Auxiliary Airfield at around 3:47 p.m., according to National Weather Service reports.
The maximum wind gust report at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport was 35 mph, recorded around 1:53 p.m. Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities recorded peak wind gusts around 40 mph.
Trees went down along Interstate 26 between mile markers 128 and 133.
DPU had a tree fall on service lines, but only a few customers were impacted, Etters said. Most outages were in the Neeses Highway and S.C. Highway 70 areas.
Power was restored generally after an hour to an hour and a half, Etters said.