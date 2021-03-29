Fruit growers prepare for cold temperatures; weekend storms cause little damage

Fruit growers are preparing for the possibility that a cold front could bring freezing temperatures later this week.

Morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday are forecast to drop to 33 degrees. Frost and freeze advisories will most likely be issued.

St. Matthews farmer Madison Turnblad believes his strawberries will be able to survive the cold. He plans to put row covers over them.

He’s most concerned about the blueberries with open flowers.

"We roll the dice every year with those," he said.

He’ll decide whether to spray water over the blueberries to prevent damage when the time comes.

“You can get frost in the upper 30s if the dew point is right. We will gauge the weather and monitor it throughout the evening. We will try to make sure there is low wind and we can have good coverage,” he said.

Clemson Extension Commercial Horticulture Agent Sarah Scott said the peach crop should be OK if temperatures do not get much lower than forecast.