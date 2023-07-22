The Performing Arts Youth Theater will present Disney’s musical “Frozen, Jr.” at the Cameron Auditorium on Highway 33 in Cameron.

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday,

Aug. 4 and 5, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

For a decade, audiences have been captivated by the story and music of the sibling relationship between Elsa and Anna.

As in most fairy tales and myths, there is always the element of good versus evil and Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” is no exception.

This is an emotional story with misunderstanding at its core. But love triumphs in the end, creating a sisterly bond that can never be broken.

There are more than 40 cast members, consisting of students who enrolled in the Performing Arts Youth Theater’s summer camp in Cameron, which began July 5.

Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” is directed by Peggy Hirth, with music by Josh Pierce, choreography by Bryce Drew and Ellie Sonne, set design by Marty Millender and costumes by Judith Tejan.

Ticket prices are $10 for everyone, plus a processing charge, and are available now through Eventbrite by going to cameronscpayt.com/tickets.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door.