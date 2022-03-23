‘Frozen’ coming to Orangeburg Civic Ballet stage

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet is bringing “Frozen” to the stage this weekend.

Artistic Director Cammie Bunch said it took a long time to pick the right show.

“I finally decided a week before we had to begin rehearsals! This show came together in under 12 short weeks and I could not be more proud of all of the dancers, staff and volunteers,” she said.

Bunch said she picked “Frozen” for the spring show with Delaney Ridley and Mikayla Rider specifically in mind.

“They are the perfect match for Anna and Elsa,” Bunch said.

Company Manager Shannon Williams said, “We really struggled trying to decide on a spring show. We did know we wanted to do something new and original and ultimately it was Mikayla and Delaney who gave us the inspiration to do ‘Frozen.’

“It could not have turned out better!”

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet has three senior dancers in the company this year: Rider, Ridley and Ruthie Whitfield.

Whitfield played the role of The Hero in the winter production of “The Polar Express” and she also is a rehearsal assistant for this production.

Ridley and Rider are playing the lead roles of Anna and Elsa in “Frozen,” which is very special for the two because they are great friends.

Rider, who plays Elsa, said, "My favorite scene of the entire show is ‘For the First Time in Forever Reprise.’ It is one of the most emotional dances that I have ever done and I get to share this experience with my sweet friend Delaney Ridley.

“One of the most exciting things about the show is how authentic and how real it is compared to the movie. From the costumes to the acting, everything is brought to life.

“I could have not asked for a better part than to be playing Elsa alongside Delaney as Anna. She is one of my closest friends and I'm sad that it will be over. This is one of the best experiences I've ever had. What a great way to finish my senior year with Orangeburg Civic Ballet!”

Ridley, who plays the part of Anna, said, "My favorite scene is the castle scene when Anna and Elsa argue about whether or not Elsa should come back to Arendelle. It is my favorite because of the amount of emotion in the dancing and song.

“My favorite thing about this show is the relationships with friends and being able to perform an amazing show with them! Playing the part of Anna is a big honor and one of my favorite parts I've ever played here at OCB.

“I love portraying her character and love to be able to perform with one of my best friends as seniors. It is a good way to end our last performance together with OCB.”

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet is under new direction this year, with Bunch and Williams handling their first full-length production together for the company.

Bunch has worked with the company for over 20 years now. Williams danced with the company while growing up in Orangeburg and has worked with the company for the past five years.

This show features all-new music arrangements, lighting, costumes, sets, props and choreography.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The show is being held at Cornerstone Community Church, located at 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg. Tickets are $1. There will be a silent auction.

