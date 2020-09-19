 Skip to main content
From puppy mill to Pet Idol winner: Maddie, adorable Shih Tzu, tops T&D 2020 contest
From puppy mill to Pet Idol winner: Maddie, adorable Shih Tzu, tops T&D 2020 contest

An energetic -- and entertaining -- dog who was nursed back to health after being rescued from a puppy mill and is now enjoying a pampered life under the care of new doting owners has been tapped as the winner of the 2020 Pet Idol contest.

Maddie, a 5-year-old Shih Tzu, is the 2020 Pet Idol. It was news that brought excitement and joy to her owner, Jen Prince of Orangeburg.

"We did the Pet Idol contest last year, and she was a finalist. So we were putting the word out there to everyone this year. We really wanted her to win," Prince said.

The 2020 contest included four new categories: Cutest Kids and Pet Photo, Funniest Pet Photo, Most Unique Pet Photo and Most Entertaining Pet Video.

In addition to her Pet Idol win, Maddie also came out on top in the Most Entertaining Pet Video.

Prince recalled Maddie's history of survival and resilience after being rescued from a puppy mill.

"She was in a puppy mill that Valiant Animal Rescue broke up over in the Florence area. There were several puppy mills that were all broken up about the same time. So all of the rescues in the state were overwhelmed," Prince said.

"So she was actually sent to a Great Dane rescue. This little bitty Shih Tzu was sent to a Great Dane rescue, and they are the ones who did all the medical care for her and adopted her out," she said.

Prince and her partner had adopted another dog that had only lived three months. They were hesitant about adopting another dog to serve as a companion for their older dog, Spirit, a nearly 17-year-old Beagle and Bichon mix, who sadly had to be put down on Thursday.

WATCH NOW: Pet Idol -- Maddie's pet video

"My older dog and that dog that only lived three months never really connected. They resided in the same space, but they didn't really like each other. So we decided when we were ready to adopt, we were going to take the older dog with us and she was going to pick out the dog," said Prince, noting that Maddie went on to steal Spirit's heart.

"Spirit walked around all of these dogs and none of them wanted anything to do with her, and she didn't want anything to do with them. Maddie just came up and stuck her nose right on Spirit's nose, and the rest was history," she said.

Maddie was simply referred to as "Number 39" when she was adopted and not in good health.

"She had all kinds of health concerns. She had heart worms, she had every parasite known, she was completely matted. She was a mess, but she's living a pretty pampered life these days," Prince said.

Maddie and Spirit enjoyed five beds, which were shared between them.

"They would sleep in all five beds eventually, but they slept together in one. Maddie has so many toys that I have to pick toys up and put them away so that she forgets about them for a while. I then bring those back out and put the other ones up," said Prince, noting that Maddie is also fed very well.

"We pampered her a little too much in that she has gained about four pounds since we had her. Her vet wants her to lose those four pounds. She's a little chunky," Prince said.

She added, "She doesn't like people food, which is kind of interesting. The only people food she likes is cheese. She eats Authority dog food. We mix in a little bit of the wet dog food, but she really likes the Milk-Bone soft treats. Those are her favorite."

Maddie, who is a bit of a hoarder when it comes to her toys, will add more to her collection as this year's Pet Idol winner.

"She's not going to complain. She likes toys and is a bit of a hoarder. She takes all of her toys, puts them in one place and then lays on top of them," Prince said.

The loving pet owner said she appreciated the fact that all proceeds from all contests this year went toward funding The T&D's Newspapers in Education program, which provides electronic newspapers and resources to schools at no charge. A portion of the proceeds is also given to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg.

"It means a lot primarily because I'm an educator. I'm a school counselor, but I'm a former English teacher. So literacy is extremely important to me. The contest touches on two very important things to my heart," Prince said.

"I'd also just like to congratulate the other finalists, even the other entrants, because I think that there were a lot of really cute pets," Prince said.

She loves Maddie, but hopes her Pet Idol win doesn't go to her pet's head and be used as an excuse for more milk bones.

"Yeah, she'll absolutely throw that up in my face, but she is my fur baby. ... She's all over me all the time," Prince said.

Trixie

Trixie is a hound mix owned by Samantha Grant.
Patch

Patch is a shih tzu-mix owned by Annabelle Bolen.
Missy

Missy is a domestic cat owned by Katie Diamond.
Jax

Jax is a Boykin Spaniel owned by Pamela Rivers.

Most Entertaining Pet Video

2020 Pet Idol winner Maddie also came out on top in the The Times and Democrat's Most Entertaining Pet Video contest.

Her owner, Jen Prince of Orangeburg, said she was excited about the win.

"This year I really liked the addition of the four extra contests. I thought that was a really nice addition," Prince said.

The video featured Maddie playing with one of her many toys.

"She likes to get one of her toys and squeak it. Then she rolls all over it so that she gets her scent all over it. Then when she rolls back over onto her front, she brings the toy with her. It's just something that she does regularly,” Prince said.

"I love her video. I'm biased. When I put her video up there, I think it's the cutest video in the world, but evidently other people agreed with me. So I'm happy about that," Prince said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Funniest Pet Photo

Funniest Pet Photo

Amari Thompson of Orangeburg was excited when she learned her beloved pet Simba, a Pit bull mix, was tapped as the winner of The Times and Democrat's Funniest Pet Photo contest.

Simba's big personality really came through when  he was pictured clawing to get a piece of Thompson's brother's graduation cake.

"It was my brother's graduation, and we had to put the cake on a different table because Simba was trying to get up and get it. On the video, he was just struggling on the higher table to try to reach the piece of cake," Thompson said.

She said Simba, who is loved dearly and spoiled, enjoys family get-togethers. It was Thompson's mother who suggested that Simba be entered into the contest.

"He always keeps my family laughing. My mom was like, 'We have to enter the picture of him trying to get the cake.' I was like, 'You know what? Let's go ahead and try it.' It was pretty funny," Thompson said.

When he can't get cake, the 9-month-old spends most of his time eating just about anything, including his favorite chicken sticks.

"I always buy him a pack. Every time I go in Walmart, I try not to get them, but I have to get them because he loves chicken sticks and bones," said Thompson, a lover of all dogs.

"I grew up having dogs. They were always just like part of the family. They're kind of like kids. They do have feelings, they do need love. That's really all Simba wants, is just some love and attention," she said.

Cutest Kids and Pet Photo

Cutest Kids and Pet Photo

Joy Pifer of Elloree said it was love at first sight when her goddaughter, Layla, met Scooter.

"Scooter is a little dog who just showed up in the yard. It's like he just found her. Wherever he came from, he just knew that he needed to be around somebody that would love him and take care of him for him to show up in that yard," Pifer said.

"Layla has loved pets from the time she was little. She's only eight now, but from the time she was walking, she loved animals," she said.

So it wasn't strange that a picture capturing Layla and Scooter playing out in the sun was tapped as the winner of The Times and Democrat's Cutest Kids and Pet Photo contest.

"They were just out that day playing in the sun. He follows her everywhere she goes. She loves animals. That's why I wanted to enter her into the contest. She's so photogenic anyway, that I knew she would do well," Pifer said.

Pifer said Scooter has come through a lot, including surviving an attack by pit bulls. He played dead just long enough to find his way back to Layla.

"As soon as they got far enough away from him, he took off running to Layla. He got away and found Layla. So that was good," said Pifer, who appreciated that part of the contest proceeds would go to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg.

"We can't help them all, but we can donate money to try to help some of these animals that haven't had the best of life. That's what Layla wanted, too, was to help the pets. We know we can't rescue them all, but we can donate money to help those who are helping them," she said.

Most Unique Pet Photo

Most Unique Pet Photo

Dianna Myers said her 12-year-old daughter's pet donkey, Jill, is a character who her family has taken care of since birth.

Myers figured it wouldn't be strange to enter Morgan's pet into The Times and Democrat's Most Unique Pet Photo contest. After all, Jill came out on top as the contest winner.

"When I saw unique, I figured that's a pretty unique pet. She's like a kid. She follows you all around. We raised her with a bottle, and she's quite a character," Myers said, noting that Jill loved to play hide-and-seek with the family when she was smaller.

She added, "She still likes to drink her bottle, and she likes birthday cake, pecan twirls and cereal. She's spoiled. Me and my daughter have done everything with her since she was born."

The family also has a pony, which Jill keeps company.

"My daughter's like an animal doctor. We've raised all kinds of animals. We've got bunny rabbits, dogs and fish. I do landscaping and have found some baby doves and stuff where we've cut trees down. She's raised some and helped some that have broken wings. She's always got her hands on some kind of animal. We've got ducks and everything," Myers said.

She said animals, unique or not, were made to be loved.

"They're just like humans. They need attention, they’ve got to be taken care of. Kids love their animals, and I love them, too," Myers said.

