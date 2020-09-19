From puppy mill to Pet Idol winner: Maddie, adorable Shih Tzu, tops T&D 2020 contest

Prince and her partner had adopted another dog that had only lived three months. They were hesitant about adopting another dog to serve as a companion for their older dog, Spirit, a nearly 17-year-old Beagle and Bichon mix, who sadly had to be put down on Thursday.

"My older dog and that dog that only lived three months never really connected. They resided in the same space, but they didn't really like each other. So we decided when we were ready to adopt, we were going to take the older dog with us and she was going to pick out the dog," said Prince, noting that Maddie went on to steal Spirit's heart.

"Spirit walked around all of these dogs and none of them wanted anything to do with her, and she didn't want anything to do with them. Maddie just came up and stuck her nose right on Spirit's nose, and the rest was history," she said.

Maddie was simply referred to as "Number 39" when she was adopted and not in good health.

"She had all kinds of health concerns. She had heart worms, she had every parasite known, she was completely matted. She was a mess, but she's living a pretty pampered life these days," Prince said.

Maddie and Spirit enjoyed five beds, which were shared between them.