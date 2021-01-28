From Orangeburg to the White House

Hicks said her focus was not on becoming a presidential staffer but on helping Biden become president.

“I was focused on getting them (Biden) in the White House. On the campaign that’s the goal, and I guess I got rewarded for all the work that I did,” Hicks stated.

“I guess it’s one of those things where you can’t ask for it to come, you kind of have to just do the work and just like anything, I didn’t expect it, but I was just doing the work, and staying humble, and keeping myself grounded in my faith,” Hicks said.

Hicks was sworn in on Jan. 21st and said she is still in awe about being a member of the presidential staff.

“I didn’t share it with a lot of people because obviously this process you want to make sure you fully get to the finish line with it. I remember calling my mom and just being so overjoyed and excited about what was next,” Hicks said.

“When you’re on the campaign it’s a lot of uncertainty, so people ask you what’s next all the time. It was kind of like wow, this is my next,” Hicks said.

Hicks said her passion for politics was cultivated during her time in Columbia while attending college.