From Orangeburg to the White House

Orangeburg native Destine Hicks’ role with the Biden campaign began in her home state and now it has positioned her in Washington, D.C.
Hick was a day on presidential appointee appointed by President Joe Biden.
“I’m an Associate Director in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. In that role, the Presidential Personnel Office, we deal with the presidential appointees and appointments that will go out to all the agencies. My particular portfolio is energy and science, so all those agencies are the ones that I will be dealing with in my role there,” Hicks said.
Hicks’ time with the Biden campaign began in 2019.
“I started out in the campaign back in June of 2019 on the South Carolina team, where I was the Deputy Operations Director for that team,” Hicks said.
Biden won the presidential primary in South Carolina, and the campaign began to focus on other key states holding presidential primaries.
Hicks stated her time in South Carolina ended, but she was appointed to serve in another state while working with the campaign.
“I then went on to Florida and became their Operations Director. From there I went on to be on the national team as the Southern Operations Director leading all the southern states as far as leading in the operational capacity,” Hicks said.
Hicks said her focus was not on becoming a presidential staffer but on helping Biden become president.
“I was focused on getting them (Biden) in the White House. On the campaign that’s the goal, and I guess I got rewarded for all the work that I did,” Hicks stated.
“I guess it’s one of those things where you can’t ask for it to come, you kind of have to just do the work and just like anything, I didn’t expect it, but I was just doing the work, and staying humble, and keeping myself grounded in my faith,” Hicks said.
Hicks was sworn in on Jan. 21st and said she is still in awe about being a member of the presidential staff.
“I didn’t share it with a lot of people because obviously this process you want to make sure you fully get to the finish line with it. I remember calling my mom and just being so overjoyed and excited about what was next,” Hicks said.
“When you’re on the campaign it’s a lot of uncertainty, so people ask you what’s next all the time. It was kind of like wow, this is my next,” Hicks said.
Hicks said her passion for politics was cultivated during her time in Columbia while attending college.
The Orangeburg Christian Academy graduate attended Columbia College where she became exposed to politics.
“I originally wanted to do speech pathology, went to a political science class and fell in love, and changed my major,” Hicks said.
Hicks then began working as a Mayor’s Fellow for City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. She later was appointed by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter as a legislative page, serving in that role for her three years.
Although she has made it to the White House, Hicks said she will work to continue to grow and be a positive impact.
“I feel like everything that was destined for me I fell into, and so this was just another chapter and another part of my story that is going to continue to push me to go even harder as a person and as an individual,” Hicks said.
“I just want to continue to be the person that I am, continue to evolve, and model what a true person’s humbleness and strength looks like.”
