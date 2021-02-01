From Orangeburg to the White House: Biden campaign leads to position in Washington, D.C.

Hicks said her focus was not on becoming a presidential staffer but on helping Biden become president.

“I was focused on getting them (Biden) in the White House. On the campaign, that’s the goal, and I guess I got rewarded for all the work that I did,” Hicks stated.

Hicks said she took pride in having played a role in “making history” while working as a member of Biden's campaign.

“I guess it’s one of those things where you can’t ask for it to come, you kind of have to just do the work and just like anything, I didn’t expect it, but I was just doing the work, and staying humble, and keeping myself grounded in my faith,” Hicks said.

Hicks was sworn in on Jan. 21 and said she is still in awe about being a member of the presidential staff.

“I didn’t share it with a lot of people because obviously this process you want to make sure you fully get to the finish line with it. I remember calling my mom and just being so overjoyed and excited about what was next,” Hicks said.

“When you’re on the campaign, there’s a lot of uncertainty, so people ask you what’s next all the time. It was kind of like, 'Wow, this is my next,'” Hicks said.