From classroom to computer: Veteran Orangeburg teacher cites ups, downs of the new 'normal'

As many of us across the state adjust to the new “normal” of teaching and learning from home, I would like to share my experiences and the thoughts and feelings of some of my students.
Allow me to begin with a bit of background information. I am currently a high school world language instructor, but I have taught from kindergarten through college level over my 30-year career as a classroom teacher. My experience has taken me from Felton Laboratory at South Carolina State University to Edisto High to my current position at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, and my two children have attended various schools in Orangeburg County.
I give this summary so that you can appreciate that I have interacted with many educators around the area as a parent and as a faculty member. I know the dedication and commitment that go into what administrators, teachers and parents do to see our children attain success and grow as individuals throughout their academic journeys.
This shift from brick-and-mortar buildings to makeshift offices and study spaces at home has presented quite a few challenges. However, throughout history in education, we have had to monitor and adjust, do more with less and be innovative and creative in how we meet the needs of a diverse population of students. This is just another one of those obstacles that we have to face head-on and overcome, and that’s exactly what we are doing.
Communications from school to home have gone from a two-week progress report, a monthly email and an occasional phone call from our classroom telephones to daily check-ins via apps and face-to-face web meetings. And now it’s our personal cell phones we use to stay connected. Teachers and parents are reaching out to each other like never before in an effort to see our students through this final quarter of the academic year.
As Orangeburg School Districts 3, 4 and 5 consolidated into the Orangeburg County School District, this year had already been a unique challenge. The learning-management system in which I had saved lesson plans for the past five years was not repurchased but was replaced with another LMS. So it was like starting from scratch, creating and uploading content and delving into the features and how to use them effectively. Once we were given orders by Gov. Henry McMaster to close our school, I began using this new program in earnest to continue providing assignments and instruction for my students.
It was incredibly frustrating during the first couple of days to find the components for what I needed and wanted to use on this website to disseminate lesson materials. In addition, the whole experience of being away from my students was difficult and somewhat depressing. I realized very quickly that I missed their smiles, their questions and even their antics that distracted me from teaching at times.
By Monday of the second week and after a successful online faculty meeting via Zoom, I discovered that this new LMS had a similar conference feature, so I invited my students to connect with me live by audio or video. Seeing them and hearing their voices nearly brought tears to my eyes. It really warmed my heart after a week of communicating via just text and email to be able to have a somewhat human connection with them again.
I am so grateful to my parents and my students for their efforts in getting their assignments done and in continuing to work hard from home especially during this difficult situation. I am blessed to have formed the type of relationships with my students that allow them to realize how hard I work for them and how much I care about not only their education but their overall well-being. Effective and frequent communication is critical to our mutual success as we navigate through these unprecedented times.
When reaching out to students who had not been actively sending in work, I was saddened to learn that one had to go out of state to stay with relatives as family here has to work, and two have indicated that their primary caregivers have been hospitalized for various reasons. Some have had their lives upended and are living away from the comfort of their own homes. And although the district has provided laptops to our O-W students, a couple of mine don’t always have access to reliable internet services.
I have had to be creative and flexible with how I get work to them, what I require them to do and how they are able to submit assignments. Having taught and taken online classes, I am aware of the effects of too much screen time, so I strive to give work that can be done digitally or hands-on using paper or other materials. I imagine every teacher, no matter what subject or grade level, has had to find creative ways to continue to do productive work with their students.
In one of my recent communications with my students, I asked them to answer a few questions about their experiences with online learning. Most indicated that they were very well to mostly competent to handle working from home as they had used many of the same platforms, at least occasionally, as part of their regular high school classes.
Here’s what they had to say about the quantity or quality of work they are receiving and their thoughts and feelings about the online method compared to being in an on-site classroom:
- “I learn better when I’m physically in a classroom with the teacher teaching, but now I have to learn it by myself. My feelings are it’s just stressful and harder because I learn better physically and not through a computer.”
- “It’s okay, but I’d rather be in school.”
- “The work is easy. I’d rather work at home than school.”
- “From certain teachers, the quantity of work is a lot. I don’t like online school because of the amount of work we get, and I am not good with virtual learning. I am better off in a classroom being taught.”
- “It’s good. I like online learning.”
- “I feel the work is good, but the quantity of it is too much. Some of our teachers are giving more work than we do in school. I do better learning in a real classroom. For me, this isn’t really learning as everyone mostly searches the answer up.”
- “It can be overwhelming at times, but the amount of work is expected. I can do work when I want to as long as it is within the day it is assigned or by the due date. So, I can sleep in, but it’s hard to find the motivation to complete my work other than seeing grades that are not satisfactory.”
- “It’s hard to stay on task at home.”
Their responses were as varied as their personalities, but one common thread in 90% of their surveys was that they were receiving too much work due at the same time, and many of them say they have increased chores and responsibilities at home, which can distract them from their school work.
I hope that teachers will poll their students as I have and work with colleagues to figure out a schedule so as not to overwhelm our children. We do have to be mindful and understanding while still providing appropriate coursework. During this time, I imagine we are all, young and old, dealing with a variety of emotions and stressors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I believe that educators, who had to change their lesson plans over a Sunday night after the announcement of a statewide K-12 public school shutdown, did not expect to be away from their students for this prolonged period and gauged the work they were assigning on being able to reconvene within a week or two.
As we settle into this new “norm” and communicate with our students and parents, it is my heartfelt belief that as a close-knit community,, we will continue to come together and to do what is best for our children. We are all in this together and together we will emerge on the other side of this trying situation as stronger and more compassionate.
Contact the writer: ladyflyer7@msn.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.