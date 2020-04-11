From classroom to computer: Veteran Orangeburg teacher cites ups, downs of the new 'normal'

By Monday of the second week and after a successful online faculty meeting via Zoom, I discovered that this new LMS had a similar conference feature, so I invited my students to connect with me live by audio or video. Seeing them and hearing their voices nearly brought tears to my eyes. It really warmed my heart after a week of communicating via just text and email to be able to have a somewhat human connection with them again.

I am so grateful to my parents and my students for their efforts in getting their assignments done and in continuing to work hard from home especially during this difficult situation. I am blessed to have formed the type of relationships with my students that allow them to realize how hard I work for them and how much I care about not only their education but their overall well-being. Effective and frequent communication is critical to our mutual success as we navigate through these unprecedented times.