The Women's Ministry of Friendship Baptist Church in Barnwell will hold its 2020 Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Guest speaker is author and Bible teacher Donna Lott of Buford, Georgia. The theme is “God’s Perfect Vision.”
Registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Pastries, coffee and juice will be served. Registration fee is $25 and includes lunch. The deadline to register is Feb. 15.
The church is located at 5801 Friendship Road, Barnwell.
For more information, contact Amanda Bridgmon, 3921 Green Branch Road, Barnwell, SC 29812; phone at 803-259-1526 or 803-671-0319; or email amanadabridgmon@yahoo.com. Or contact Shirley Fail, 5411 Highway 64, Barnwell, SC 29812; or phone at 803-671-1228.
