COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum announced the return of its popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series, kicking off on June 16.

Guests are invited to enjoy these special themed shows featuring dazzling displays of lasers set to iconic music inside the museum's 55-foot digital dome planetarium.

On June 16, “Friday Night Laser Lights” will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” with a special performance of the entire album.

In addition to this special performance, guests can enjoy new experiences featuring the music of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé on July 21.

Fans will decide what show closes out this summer’s Friday Night Laser Lights series with the most popular show getting a special encore performance on Aug. 18.

These special evening events will also have food available for purchase from local food trucks and a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

2023 Lineup

Friday June 16 – Classics

Featured Performances: Pink Floyd: “Dark Side of the Moon,” The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix

Friday July 21 – Ladies Night

Featured Performances: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Friday Aug. 18 – Back by POPular Demand

Featured Performances: Prince, Queen, Michael Jackson and a fan favorite encore (TBD)

Tickets are $10 per show for the general public and $8 per show for museum members. Advance purchase is strongly recommended as shows have a limited capacity and can sell out.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with shows scheduled at 6:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are available online at scmuseum.org.

Please note that laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions