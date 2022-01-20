Friday closures include Orangeburg government offices

Orangeburg County and city government offices will be closed Friday due to threat of inclement weather.

Essential staff for the city will be on standby.

Orangeburg County libraries will also be closed Friday and Saturday.

Orangeburg County Convenience sites will be closed Friday. Saturday, they may have a delayed opening pending the weather.

The notice does not include county Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, EMS, Public Works, or Buildings & Grounds.

County residents are encouraged to monitor the weather and to make sure they can access weather updates in a number of ways.

Should circumstances change, the county will make adjustments accordingly.

Updates will be provided via the county's website at www.orangeburgcounty.org, Emergency Services at 803-533-6265, local media outlets, and the County’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.