Friday closures include Orangeburg, Calhoun government offices, Family Health Centers

ORANGEBURG OUT OF THE PAST

Ice storms: Late January and early February brought devastating ice storms in 2004 and 10 years later in 2014. Ice storm PAX in 2014, pictured, resulted in more than 364,000 electrical outages and more than $260 million in damage throughout the state, much of it resulting from falling trees and limbs. A decade earlier, the ice was worse. Before the freezing rain stopped falling, trees were coated with ice, the City of Orangeburg and surrounding areas were in virtual darkness, the few remaining operational gas stations were packed with people desperate for fuel and those without fireplaces or gas heat were looking for ways to stay warm in the icy cold. The late Fred Boatwright, then manager of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities, described the resulting damage and days of trials and tribulations as the worst natural disaster here in three decades – worse than Hurricane Hugo in 1989. DPU battled for days to return power to thousands in Orangeburg. At the height of the outage, more than 18,000 customers were affected. Nine days, 32,000 man hours and at least $1.75 million later, DPU officials declared the power outage over.

 T&D FILE

Orangeburg County and city government offices are closed Friday due to threat of inclement weather.

Essential staff for the city will be on standby.

Orangeburg County libraries are also closed Friday and Saturday.

All offices of Family Health Centers are also closed. Updates will be communicated via the FHC website, texting messaging service, social media, and the local media.

Calhoun County government offices are planning to close at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Orangeburg County Convenience sites are closed Friday. Saturday, they may have a delayed opening pending the weather.

The notice does not include county Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, EMS, Public Works, or Buildings & Grounds.

County residents are encouraged to monitor the weather and to make sure they can access weather updates in a number of ways.

Should circumstances change, the county will make adjustments accordingly.

Updates will be provided via the county's website at www.orangeburgcounty.org, Emergency Services at 803-533-6265, local media outlets, and the County’s Facebook page.

