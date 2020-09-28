Freshman enrollment grows at Claflin

"The busiest period for college recruiters begins in March and continues through the summer months," Brown said. "This is when we conduct most of our campus tours with individual students, student groups and parents."

State and municipal governments were closing businesses and prohibiting large gatherings to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.

That prompted Warmack to organize a committee of campus administrators and faculty to analyze and review current trends in student recruitment. From their discussions, the committee concluded that effective student engagement could continue by using interactive social media platforms and other technologies. Among Claflin's initial strategies was the production of a new virtual tour to showcase one of its vital recruiting assets - the university's historic and picturesque campus. Claflin also expanded its use of Zoom and invested in a new text messaging system. Both were instrumental in helping recruiters overcome a major hurdle - not being able to meet in-person with students and their families due to COVID-19.

"We discovered that the texting platform was the most effective method of reaching our students. We saw a 99 percent rate of response to our text messages compared to a 30 percent response rate to our emails,” Brown said.