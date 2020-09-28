Freshman enrollment grows at Claflin

Claflin University’s freshman class grew this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced.
The university reports 564 freshmen enrolled this fall, which is almost 10 percent higher than last year.
"Since March, when our lives and every aspect of culture and society were altered by COVID-19, Claflin administrators, faculty and staff have been resolute and steadfast in our commitment to sustained academic excellence and exemplary customer service to our students, and our constituents and stakeholders," Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.
Claflin's Class of 2024 includes scholars from 17 states, 43 of South Carolina's 46 counties, and three international countries.
The class also has 131 State of South Carolina Hope and Life Scholars; 49 Rudolph Canzater Scholars and three Presidential Scholars who will join 40 other freshmen as members of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College.
The class has a combined 3.64 grade point average.
Warmack said, “Mr. Reynolda Brown and the Office of Enrollment Management staff deserve special acknowledgement for bringing some of the nation's and the world's best and brightest young minds into the Claflin family."
Brown, the interim vice president of enrollment management, said he was worried initially.
"The busiest period for college recruiters begins in March and continues through the summer months," Brown said. "This is when we conduct most of our campus tours with individual students, student groups and parents."
State and municipal governments were closing businesses and prohibiting large gatherings to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.
That prompted Warmack to organize a committee of campus administrators and faculty to analyze and review current trends in student recruitment. From their discussions, the committee concluded that effective student engagement could continue by using interactive social media platforms and other technologies. Among Claflin's initial strategies was the production of a new virtual tour to showcase one of its vital recruiting assets - the university's historic and picturesque campus. Claflin also expanded its use of Zoom and invested in a new text messaging system. Both were instrumental in helping recruiters overcome a major hurdle - not being able to meet in-person with students and their families due to COVID-19.
"We discovered that the texting platform was the most effective method of reaching our students. We saw a 99 percent rate of response to our text messages compared to a 30 percent response rate to our emails,” Brown said.
Brown said that Warmack, cabinet members, academic deans and financial aid administrators participated in town hall Zoom meetings with parents and students.
"Claflin University has a very strong brand throughout South Carolina and its neighboring states," Brown said. "I heard several times how much students were looking forward to the 'Black Ivy League experience' at Claflin. We would have enrolled at least 300 more students if not for our COVID-19 guidance which will reduce on-campus housing."
