The National Weather Service says freezing weather is about to return, and that could harm some sensitive plants.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS said. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from midnight through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

While Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 58 degrees, the low is expected to drop to 31 degrees on Wednesday morning. The low could reach 28 degrees.

Temperatures in the Orangeburg area could be below freezing for a four-hour period.

Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 61 degrees, but Thursday morning’s low is forecast to drop to around 33 degrees.

A freeze could hurt the peach crop, according to Rob Last, Clemson University Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent for Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell and Hampton counties.

“There could be some embryo damage leading to abortion of fruit, depending how cool it gets,” Last said. “It will be a case of wait and see.”

Last said the azaleas and dogwood blossoms could also be impacted, but the jury is out on the extent of the damage.

“The honest answer is it depends how cold and for how long,” Last said. “Azalea and dogwood can survive temperatures at or below freezing for a night. However if it gets below 28 degrees for more than two consecutive nights, the flowers will be damaged.”

Freeze protection tips include:

• Bring plants indoors

• Water plants thoroughly

• Cover tender plants overnight with an inverted bucket or flower pot, or with a layer of mulch. It is important to uncover them in the morning when the temperature rises above freezing.

• Cover larger plants such as shrubs and trees with fabric, old bed sheets, burlap or commercial frost cloths (avoid using plastic).

• To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

• Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The cold temperatures are the result of a high pressure system and a dry Canadian air mass coming into the region.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 70 degrees Thursday, with a low of 46. Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be 77.