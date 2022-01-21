 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freezing rain reported throughout region; early morning snow forecast

Santee

Electric utility trucks from several states line the parking lot of Fairfield Inn in Santee. The lineworkers from various states arrived ahead of the anticipated winter storm, ready to assist Tri-County Electric Cooperative and SCE&G lineworkers should power outages occur. The lineworkers are also staying at Hampton Inn, which is next to Fairfield Inn.

 LIZ CARPENTER, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

T&D Region residents were reporting freezing rain throughout the area on Friday night. Snow was expected to follow early Saturday.

An Orangeburg resident reported freezing rain at 5:30 p.m.

That was followed by a similar report in Holly Hill at 7 p.m. and St. Matthews at 8 p.m., according to reports made to the National Weather Service. Bowman reported freezing rain at 9 p.m.

The temperature at midnight in Orangeburg was 31.

Forecasters were calling for snow and sleet before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. The low temperature is expected to fall to 24, with a north wind around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

A total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities was reporting no outages in its service area at midnight.

The S.C. Highway Patrol was reporting one collision in The T&D Region on Friday night. It occurred on Old State Road in Calhoun County at 8:15 p.m.

