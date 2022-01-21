Freezing rain reported throughout region; early morning snow forecast

T&D Region residents were reporting freezing rain throughout the area on Friday night. Snow was expected to follow early Saturday.

An Orangeburg resident reported freezing rain at 5:30 p.m.

That was followed by a similar report in Holly Hill at 7 p.m. and St. Matthews at 8 p.m., according to reports made to the National Weather Service. Bowman reported freezing rain at 9 p.m.

The temperature at midnight in Orangeburg was 31.

Forecasters were calling for snow and sleet before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. The low temperature is expected to fall to 24, with a north wind around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

A total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities was reporting no outages in its service area at midnight.

The S.C. Highway Patrol was reporting one collision in The T&D Region on Friday night. It occurred on Old State Road in Calhoun County at 8:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0