Freezing rain possible in Orangeburg on Fri., Sat.; forecast uncertain

Early forecasts show the possibility of freezing rain on Friday and Saturday in the T&D Region.

Forecasts call for rain on Thursday, which could become freezing rain by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing rain could extend from around 10 a.m. Friday through noon Saturday.

“Accumulating ice may lead to dangerous travel conditions and result in downed tree limbs and power outages,” the NWS stated in its Tuesday weather brief. “Light snow and sleet accumulations may result in locally hazardous travel conditions, especially on untreated roads.”

The NWS states there is “high confidence in cold air over the area with more limited confidence in the duration and type of wintry precipitation.”

Forecasts are calling for about a 70% chance of rain before 10 a.m. Friday, likely followed by freezing rain. The high temperature will be around 39 degrees Friday.

A 60% chance of freezing rain is forecast for Friday night. Friday night’s low temperature is forecast to be about 26.

Some weather models predict sunshine for Saturday, while others show freezing rain continuing into Saturday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no winter weather watches, advisories or warnings in place.

Forecast models are still varied.

“This uncertainty leads to a low confidence forecast at this time in regards to precipitation and precipitation type across the region,” the NWS said in its Tuesday forecast discussion. “The overall pattern does support cold weather and wintry precipitation though.”

After Saturday, temperatures are forecast to remain below normal, with highs in the 40s and lows in the middle 20s.

